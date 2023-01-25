ROCK SPRINGS – Without the right tools, goals can be difficult to accomplish in today’s busy world.
In September of 2022, Andrew Gallinger, a former Rock Springs resident, was hired as a news producer for KUTV 2News in Salt Lake City.
Soon, stress, deadlines and professional expectations wore heavy on Gallinger during his training.
Something was holding him back.
Gallinger was doing his best in his old wheelchair, but it was time for an upgrade. When his wheelchair got stuck, he had to rely on strangers to give him the boost he needed to get to his destination.
“Even first responders had to help me when I got stuck at the TRAX station,” said Gallinger. “I stayed calm, but deep down, I was really frustrated. I kept saying, ‘If didn’t have this problem, I would be doing better at my job!’”
Of course, Gallinger had always informed his colleagues that he was still going to be there, no matter what.
Even through the challenges of cerebral palsy, Gallinger kept following his dreams. He received his associate degree in broadcasting, bachelors in communications and master’s in education. Other accomplishments include skiing and golfing with one arm. He broadcasted live sports on his own YouTube channel, participated in several 5K’s and FOX Sports invited him to join them in Las Vegas for a race as a guest commentor.
Unfortunately, the wheelchair he was using was no longer functioning properly.
Gallinger’s mother, Leah-Martinez Lassise, was aware of these mechanical challenges. They were hindering Gallinger from maneuvering around in the city, especially in poor weather conditions.
She expressed her concerns for her son on her social media page.
The post caught the attention of her longtime friends, Misty Hay and Kelly Harper. They sprang into action and started a fundraising campaign for Gallinger’s new wheelchair.
Gallinger’s last day of his probationary period with the news station was on Jan. 13. He had no idea he was going to have another reason to celebrate until he arrived at Arizona Tile in West Valley City, Utah.
Friends, colleagues and family surprised him with a new wheelchair.
Hay and Harper were not able to attend the surprise reveal due to hazardous road conditions on the interstate.
Hay said, “When I pictured that wheelchair breaking down and Andrew getting stuck, especially in a big city during winter, it broke my heart.”
She added, “I know how important his independence is to him and I really wanted to help.”
Hay said that her eyes filled with tears when she saw Andrew’s excitement during the unveiling of the new wheelchair in a video.
“His happiness teared me up,” she expressed. “I am so grateful to everyone who arranged the surprise. When we heard that the wheelchair had completely broke down, we had to speed the process up.”
She added, “Andrew is always pushing himself to do better and better so it’s really wonderful to help someone who has that mind set. I couldn’t be happier to have helped someone in fulfilling their dreams.
“I’m truly passionate about helping others.”
Gallinger is still excited to be in a chair that “actually works!”
“I can’t help think how absolutely wonderful Rock Springs and the state of Wyoming has been to me in helping me make my life in Utah better,” Gallinger expressed. “I see how loved I am back in my community; I can feel that 200 miles away.
“I have a brand-new chair to help me start my solo career, so to speak!”
Gallinger said that using his chair for just a couple of weeks so far, he’s already comfortable and not worn down.
“I just can’t wait to see how this allows me to grow professionally and personally,” he said. “As a person who wants to excel in life and someone with a disability, it’s important to have something that won’t wear you down.”
He added, “You got to be sharp and a critical thinker in the media world. When I was worn down from getting to work in an old wheelchair, my performance was affected.
“Now it’s like night and day. My focus is back and I’m not wiped out. I wasn’t solidified as a producer yet and I was still in the middle of my training period, but I got lucky having people backing me up. I was still putting in the effort even though I had those obstacles with the old wheelchair.”
Gallinger said that when the old wheelchair broke down, he thought he could walk and “make do” with a manual wheelchair, but realized the domino effect.
“While it was better than nothing, I couldn’t reach my fullest potential,” he revealed. “I’m very thankful for the Rock Springs community and everyone far and wide for getting me this chair. They didn’t just give me a new chair; they pitched in hard-earned money to give me a better chance to succeed. This chair is an essential and thoughtful tool in growth and independence.”
In February, Gallinger will be moving from Orem to downtown Salt Lake City to be closer to the news station.
“I’m in a good spot,” Gallinger said. “If challenges come, I have people here to support me. I have a big cheering section. Knowing that, you can’t put a price tag on it. As much as I can from far away, the best I can do is purely from the bottom of my heart is to thank everyone for the opportunity for me to be the best I can be. I will pay this kindness forward.”
Gallinger said that working at KUTV 2News “has, absolutely, been a dream come true.”
He expresses his gratitude to his co-workers.
“Everyone at KUTV has been wonderful to teach me and guide me. They’re very helpful,” he shared. “Management has been so wonderful in helping me figure things out. My experiences are helping me build a solid foundation and a bright future. I’ve learned a lot in terms on how to put together a newscast. I’ve been determined to be more independent.”
Since Gallinger found it challenging to complete tasks on time, he moved over to the evening newscast, which works out better for him.
“I always think ‘what’s next for myself in four months to make myself as a better producer?’”
Even though Gallinger has faced many challenges during his journey, he has never lost faith.
“Always know that giving your absolute best will always pay off in the end and doing it proudly and positively will always be what gets you through whatever trial you’re contending with in life,” he pointed out. “Your current situation won’t last forever. There are solutions out there. Maybe there are solutions that will work for a few days or a week, but to be able to constantly search for solutions and how to overcome things and have others be aware, that’s important.”
He added, “Don’t expect help from others, but make people aware that you’re still giving your best. Everyone’s challenges are different.”
Gallinger admitted that it’s not easy to ask for help, especially since he’s been independent.
“There are several things that cerebral palsy will mandate, but with creative solutions, I can handle on my own.”
During his career so far, he has learned the meaning of teamwork.
“It’s not one person that delivers a strong compelling newscast; it takes a team. I trust the colleagues around me and I lean on them. I hope they lean on me whenever they need back-up. Asking for help is truly not a weakness, it’s a strength,” Gallinger said, “Knowing that I was born three months pre-mature here in Salt Lake City, no one knew what my life is going to be like. Now I’m almost 30, back in Salt Lake City and I’m excelling!
“They gave me so much more than a new set of wheels to get me from point A to point B. They gave me a genuine chance at life.”