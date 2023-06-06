MCKINNON – The annual Hell on Reels fishing derby at Buckboard Marina has been canceled due to “underlying circumstances”, Tony Valdez, owner of Buckboard Marina, announced.
According to Valdez, there is a big issue with the steady decline in available game fish and size for the public and outdoor sports enthusiasts.
“Kokanee numbers are down from over four million,” said Valdez, noting that there was repeat spawner kokanee around 2005, but no repeat spawner kokanee in 2022.
Valdez pointed out that local and visiting sportsmen coming to the Flaming Gorge Reservoir to catch kokanee in 2023 are seeing a big absence of kokanee in any size or numbers. He describes kokanee as a salmonoid and a schooling fish, which makes them fairly easy to catch and are “great table fare.”
He said that charter boats and “numerous A-type kokanee fishermen” have been at the marina for the past four weeks since the ice has been melting off the Flaming Gorge Reservoir, looking for kokanee.
“One thing for sure, there is no kokanee to speak of,” he revealed. “The same is going on with rainbow trout and brown trout. Sizes and numbers are steadily diminishing.”
He said that only eight fish were weighed at Buckboard Marina, including rainbow trout and brown trout. He described the currently poor sight of brown trout as “badly emaciated with big heads and skinny bodies” as well as lack or no forage fish at all, saying that it takes years for this to happen, not overnight.
Valdez has in his possession a 1992 study, “Western Lake Trout Woes”, by Daniel L. Yule, who has a master’s in science from Utah State University. Referring to the study, Valdez said that the number one problem in Flaming Gorge Reservoir to date, as of 2023, is the population explosion of juvenile lack trout, under 25’’ and down to 6’’ in length that Wyoming Game and Fish (WGF) and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) have known about for decades, or at least since “the last true study was conducted” in 1992.
“Why are we stocking a game fish to feed another game fish that the fishing and recreating public pay for, by purchasing a fishing license?”
Valdez believes non-game species such as the Utah Chub or white suckers should be stocked. He said that around the year 2000, there were over four million Utah Chubs in Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
“Today there are zero repeat spawn,” he said. “It’s sad.”
He expressed frustration that “nothing has been done for over 30 years in stocking forage fish, a non-game species.
“Why are we stocking kokanee solely as a forage fish?” he asked, as he noted that WGF requires a valid fishing license on both sides of Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Valdez stated that the reservoir needs to be balanced and is “headed for a collapse of the fishery” since kokanee numbers have declined to nothing.
He cautioned the public to “do your own fact checking and not take anyone’s word for the circumstances without knowing the facts yourself.”
He added, “We must stay proactive in these upcoming years. We have been seeing out here at Flaming Gorge Reservoir now for over five years or more, the infestation of juvenile lake trout and the effect it is having on the lake ecosystem and its sustainability and the rapid decline in kokanee salmon.
“This will have a negative effect on local businesses for years to come, with the life cycle of kokanee being four years; that's four years to recover from a lost fishery.”