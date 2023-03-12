ROCK SPRINGS – Several young lads, under three feet tall, dressed in capes and body armor, gathered for food, cupcakes, cornhole, indoor bowling and face-painting over the weekend.

The 2nd annual Superhero Day in Honor of Paxton Shawn Marshall brought many residents together to help raise funds for Paxton’s Friends Fund and to remember the joy he brought to friends and family.

