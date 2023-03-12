ROCK SPRINGS – Several young lads, under three feet tall, dressed in capes and body armor, gathered for food, cupcakes, cornhole, indoor bowling and face-painting over the weekend.
The 2nd annual Superhero Day in Honor of Paxton Shawn Marshall brought many residents together to help raise funds for Paxton’s Friends Fund and to remember the joy he brought to friends and family.
The event took place at the Young at Heart Community Center on Saturday, March 11.
Tiffany Marshall, Paxton’s mother, smiled and welcomed guests as they arrived at the event.
“When I lost my son, the community really rallied around us,” said Marshall. “Since he didn’t get a chance to celebrate his second birthday last year, we decided to have one to celebrate his life and the love everyone has for him.
“Now it’s a tradition.”
On Nov. 13, 2020, Paxton was diagnosed with infant leukemia at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The specialists at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City officially diagnosed it as Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL).
Paxton passed away on Sept. 1, 2021. He was only 17 months old.
“I miss everything about him,” Marshall shared. “I, especially, miss his laugh.”
Marshall mentioned that her 6-year-old daughter, Karly, thinks about her little brother constantly.
“She misses him and she feels sad at times, but it doesn’t take her shine away,” she shared.
Marshall expressed her gratitude to the community for helping her, her husband, Patrick and Karly in the last couple of years.
“Even though this has broken our hearts over and over, we are still very thankful for this community and how they have helped us," she said. “They’ve helped us more than you’ll ever know. They’ve help us be stronger.”
Marshall explained that once Rick Lee, CEO of Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, heard that Paxton was sick, the organization didn’t hesitate in starting the Paxton’s Friends Fund.
The fund was created to financially help families in Sweetwater County who are facing the challenges of taking care of a child diagnosed with leukemia as they’re trying to commit to their jobs, household responsibilities, other family members and “everything else that life throws at them.”
Lee said, “We started the Paxton’s Friends Fund to honor an amazing little guy who didn’t have much time on this earth, but he left a legacy that will help other little heroes and their families.”
He added, “The whole Marshall family is simply incredible and we are blessed to have them in our community.”
The application for financial assistance can be found on the chamber of commerce’s website or by visiting www.Marshallstrong.net.
Marshall hopes that families who are facing the same struggles she and her family faced will reach out.
“I don’t want any other family to go through what we went through, but we want to support them however we can,” said Marshall. “We want those families to know that they’re not alone. We’re here for them.
“That’s what Rock Springs is about.”
Marshall is the executive director for the Memorial Hospital Foundation.
“In my job, I work with the public, but now that I’ve been on the other side, I know what’s it’s like,” she said.
Rock Springs resident Angela Fink was having nachos and pizza with her daughter, Hannah, dressed as Wonder Woman. Hannah and Paxton were in the same class at the YAH Early Learning Center as infants.
“We remember his laugh,” Fink giggled. “He had the cutest laugh. It’s a laugh you’d always remember. He definitely had the best laugh ever.