As part of the Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony, Members of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs as well as member of the community came together to honor those who have served in the military at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo presented the wreath honoring 92,129 United States servicemen from all branches of service whose last known status was prisoner of war or missing in action during the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
As part of the Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony, Members of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs as well as member of the community came together to honor those who have served in the military at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo presented the wreath honoring 92,129 United States servicemen from all branches of service whose last known status was prisoner of war or missing in action during the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
During the Wreaths Across America ceremony, post commander Ted Young said, “We are here to honor those who have served and their families; to teach the next generation the value of freedom."
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Several local community members presented the wreaths during the Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
ROCK SPRINGS -- As part of the Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony, Members of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs as well as member of the community came together to honor those who have served in the military at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Post commander Ted Young opened up the ceremony.
“We are here to honor those who have served and their families; to teach the next generation the value of freedom,” Young said.
Following a moment of silence, the wreaths were presented by local community members.
“The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us in cemeteries across this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom without fear,” Young said. “We can worship as we see fit. We raise our children to believe as we do.
“We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing. We have the right to succeed and we have the right to fail in whatever endeavor we wish to pursue. The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality. Our nation stands as a shining beacon of freedom and liberty to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free.”
Tony Blair presented the wreath honoring those who serve and have served in the United States Army.
Cade Bell presented the wreath honoring those who are serving and have served in the United States Air Force.
This year, an additional wreath was added to honor those who are serving in the United States Space Force.
Jim Hemphill presented the wreath honoring those who are serving in the United States Space Force.
Joe Tallon presented the wreath honoring those who are serving and have served in the United States Coast Guard.
Sid Dusel presented the wreath honoring those who are serving and have served in the United States Merchant Marines.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo presented the wreath honoring 92,129 United States servicemen from all branches of service whose last known status was prisoner of war or missing in action.
Additionally, wreaths were presented to honor those who are serving and have served in the United States Navy; those who are serving and have served in the United States Air Force; the first responders that are serving and those who have served.
An addition ceremony was held at Riverview Cemetery in Green River on Saturday. Following the ceremony at the municipal cemetery, another one was held at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Rock Springs. About 30 minutes after the Rock Springs ceremony, the group will gather at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Due to inclement weather, all of the wreaths were not able to be delivered on time for the ceremonies. A Touch of Class Floral provided the wreaths used on the day of the ceremony.
Following the delivery of the rest of the wreaths, community members gathered on Sunday, Dec. 18, to lay the wreaths on the graves of veterans.