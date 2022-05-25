ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs resident David Thompson has announced his candidacy for City Council Ward 2.
Thompson moved to Rock Springs in 1979. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1984. He married his wife April in 1986 and together they had three children.
He also served in the United States Marine Corps reserve and the Wyoming National Guard from 1986 to 2000. Fields of training include aviation RADAR, infantry, Howitzer crew member and boat operator. He received multiple commendations and awards.
Thompson obtained the rank of sergeant while deployed in 1990, in support of Operation Desert Shield.
He worked in local law enforcement from 1994 until retirement in 2019, serving with the Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. During his time with RSPD, he also obtained the rank of sergeant. His duties included patrol, field training officer, SWAT and detective, to name a few.
According to Thompson, his priorities for the citizens of Rock Springs are public safety such as police, fire and ambulance, infrastructure such as water, sewer, roadways and quality of life such as parks and recreation.
“One of the many improvements I would like to work on is better communication between the city and its citizens regarding budgets and more specifically, grant funds,” said Thompson. “A common misunderstanding of grants is where the funds originate and restrictions on the use of the money.”
He added, “Moving money within the city budgets is not always impossible but requires justification and documentation to ensure transparency.”
Thompson would like to continue his service within the community.
“Being a council person is one of the best ways to do that,” he pointed out. “I want to work with other local agencies to continue to find ways to diversify and grow our economy.
“At the end of the day, local policies and operations affect us much more than we think. I want to work with everyone to increase community involvement and improve our unique way of life.”