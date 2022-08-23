GREEN RIVER – Communities, in and out of Sweetwater County, joined as one during the 17th annual River Festival in Green River, Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20.
One of the main attractions was The Great Duck Race. Participants stood in the river to gather the most colored, rubber ducks in minutes.
The Great Duck Race winners include:
1st Place Josh Huseth
2nd Place Isabella Alexander
3rd Place Cynthia Truong
According to Jesica Hunter, office clerk for the Green River Chamber of Commerce, “The Great Duck Race has been going on for many years and the proceeds this year are going to The Friends of the Greenbelt.
The Friends of the Greenbelt is a non-profit organization for the Greenbelt.
Businesses and individuals used their artistic skills and imagination to decorate purchased ducks. The “Leader of the Quack,” which is a People’s Choice Award, was determined by the duck with the most money in votes.
Duckorating for Bills winners include:
Leader of the Quack: Lyneen Murphy
Mallard Award: Hampton Inn & Suites Green River
John Wesley Fowl: Westenskow Family
Hunter pointed out that this was the first year for “Duckorating for Bills” and the proceeds are going to the Sweetwater County Food Bank.
Hunter said that “Flaunt Your Fish” has been a tradition since 2017 and 50% of the proceeds go to Seedskadee Trout Unlimited.
Participants had the opportunity to paint and decorate wood carved fish for the event. Their fish were displayed on both sides of the bridge, entering Expedition Island.
Flaunt your Fish winners include:
1st Place: Hunter/Rosene Family
2nd Place: Trona Valley FCU Green River
3rd Place: Ace Hardware Green River
“We think that the events turned out great,” Hunter said. “There were so many wonderful entries.”