ROCK SPRINGS -- The evening had started off on the wrong foot as concerned citizens gathered for the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting on Tuesday, April 11.
Several attendees expressed disappointment at the lack of dynamic communication.
Many parents and educators arrived at the central administration building, expecting the public hearing to begin at 5 p.m.
Instead, administration and board members had gathered for a one-hour workshop.
Rock Springs resident Clint Eddy was one of the attendees.
“I was surprised about the meeting time of 5 p.m. and made sure I was there early, only to sit and watch the board have a work session until 6 p.m.,” said Eddy. “I would encourage the district to stick to their schedule and keep their stakeholders in mind, who all take time out of their day to attend, based on what is publicly announced.”
He added, “It was frustrating to not have that session and then to see the new rules limiting important comments to three minutes and not reading submitted public comments. Comments from the public are the only way the public can address the board at a meeting.
“It was a shame to see those folks get cut off and told they could no longer talk. I’m sure many of us would like to know the reason behind the new rules and how we are supposed to have a meaningful presentation to the board.”
Rock Springs resident Jen Baird’s attitude was a little different regarding the workshop and regular board meeting. She pointed out that “it was evident they were discussing issues” and she didn’t mind waiting.
Baird, however, expressed concerns regarding the way the board treated the public.
“I didn’t mind waiting and it was good to see them working in real time,” she shared. “After opening public comments, those good feelings went away fast.
“It felt like they were stifling any comments the public had. The communication from the board was not reciprocated, they just moved on.”
According to Nicole Bolton, human resources director for SCSD1, board workshops are for the board to work together, and they have to be advertised as there are four or more, which is considered a quorum. They are open to the public and begin at 5 p.m.
“Anyone can attend, but the 5 p.m. start time was specifically for the board workshop.,” Bolton explained. “Then the board meeting began at 6 p.m. where the regular board meeting was suspended first for a public hearing on the alternative calendar, then another public hearing on amendments to the 22-23 budget regarding certain Special Revenue Funds.”
Bolton revealed that a message was sent through Parent Square on Thursday, April 6, at 5:38 p.m. regarding the meeting times. A legal notice was also published.
Regarding the three-minute limitation, Bolton shared Policy BDDH – Public Participation at Board Meetings, which states that when “the board desires to hear the viewpoints of citizens throughout the district, it shall offer suitable time at all meetings for citizens to be heard.”
As far as the board not reading public comments, Bolton said that reading the written comments was “a courtesy during Covid when individuals could not attend the board meeting in person.”
Bolton said, “We have kept that courtesy to submit public comment in writing, but now that people can come in person and speak, if they choose to submit it in writing, it will be published with the board meeting for the public instead of reading out loud This also assists with time as some of them are very lengthy and since they are published, individuals can read them.”
Eddy asserted that the district’s message only mentioned that the public meeting started at 5 p.m.
“It was horribly worded from professional educators,” he expressed. “They should post a line schedule. Be clear. ‘At 5 p.m., we will have a workshop and at 6 p.m., the board meeting will begin.’”