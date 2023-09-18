The University of Wyoming Extension originally planned to host a five-day school this week to learn about and participate in the construction of geodesic domes.

A geodesic dome is a sphere-like structure made with interlinking triangles and is traditionally used as a greenhouse for year round growth.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus