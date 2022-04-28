ROCK SPRINGS – Mother-daughter duo Monica and Zoe Thompson have found a passion for raising rabbits.
After someone dropped a mini lop rabbit on her front doorstep around 13 years ago, Monica said that that's when her journey of raising rabbits began.
“I didn’t know anything about it or where it came from but we decided to keep the rabbit as a pet,” Monica said. “We kind of fell in love with rabbits from there.”
Zoe has been participating in 4-H for two years and will be showing her rabbits at the Sweetwater County Fair this year.
“For 4-H, I have to learn what breed they are, what their colors are, what group they would be in and how to pose them,” Zoe said.
“The 4-H motto is ‘To make the best better.’ So, I am constantly looking for better stock to breed with what we have in order to get better rabbits for Zoe to show for fair,” Monica said. “It has definitely become a passion.”
Along with helping Zoe show the rabbits for 4-H, Monica also shows the rabbits for the American Rabbit Breeders Association.
“I show all over the state. In fact, there are shows in Wheatland, Laramie and northern Colorado that I’d like to go to in May,” Monica said. “At the shows, we put the rabbits in a coop and the judge picks them up and poses the way that they are supposed to be posed according to the Standard of Perfection.
“The judge then looks them over, feels the rabbit’s coat density and checks to make sure that they have all of their toenails. If they are missing a toenail, that’s a disqualification.”
Monica said that when showing rabbits, if you receive a fault, you can still show the rabbit. However, receiving a disqualification means that it can’t be shown.
“If I have a rabbit that ends up getting disqualified at a show, I sell it to someone as a pet. I try to sell my rabbits to 4-H members in order to help them get started,” Monica said. “I give them a discount compared to if I was just selling it as a pet because I want to make sure that they are going to good homes.
“I’m always available for assistance with the rabbits that I sell. If they need help trimming toenails or have any questions, I’m available. I am also always willing to take a rabbit back if it doesn’t end up fitting well with the family household.”
Monica also said that she does not sell the mean rabbits as pets. They humanely euthanize them.
“I don’t want a family to end up thinking that rabbits are bad pets because they ended up getting a mean one. We’ve had that happen and it’s hard,” Monica said. “However, it’s agriculture. It’s just like if you had a mean bull that was constantly busting through fences and getting into people’s fields.
“It seams harsh, but it’s just agriculture. It’s the nature of the beast.”
Monica said that she is planning on changing up some things in their heard of rabbits due to losing litters.
“In agriculture, you are constantly changing things up. I sell the baby rabbits that we don’t end up keeping.”
Monica and Zoe recently had a litter of rabbits that were born within the last two weeks.
“The baby rabbits are just like puppies and kittens when they’re born. They don’t even have their eyes open yet,” Monica said. “It takes around 10-12 days for them to open their eyes.”
Both Monica and Zoe have enjoyed raising rabbits and like sharing their passion with others in the community.
“We love getting to talk to and educate the community about rabbits. There are so many benefits to having rabbits as pets,” Monica said. “They’re quiet, don’t stink and when it comes to grooming, all I have to do is trim their toenails. You also can house train a rabbit.
“It’s been such a fun experience raising rabbits and we look forward to continuing it.”