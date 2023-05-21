SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently fielded a number of inquiries about the Reliance Tipple, a historic site north of Rock Springs that the museum manages.

Tipples were large structures used to sort and load coal. Coal was transported from the mines to the Tipple in four-ton capacity rail carts. When the carts arrived at the upper level of the Tipple, the coal was dumped into a chute by tipping the mine carts over - hence the name “tipple.” The coal passed down the chute and was sorted by size when it passed through heavy shakers and screens, then loaded onto train cars.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus