ROCK SPRINGS – For Glen Hunter, getting to display his entries during the Rods and Rails Car Show, held on Saturday, June 17, was a delight.
Each year, the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County hosts the car show. Attendees of the show got the chance to go up and down the rows of cars that are entered and had the chance to chat with some of the owners of the entries.
There are class entries for cars, trucks, bikes and others. An awards ceremony was also held on the afternoon of the event, with trophies being awarded for each of the class winners.
Hunter, a Green River resident, brought two vehicles to the car show; one being a Chevy truck and the other was a Mustang.
Hunter said that he has been working on the Chevy over the past couple of years.
“It’s a 1954 Chevy,” he said. “It’s been modified. It’s got a full chassis under it; 400 chevy; turbo 400 tranny; power steering; four-wheel disc brakes 8.8 rear end It’s drives like a new truck.”
His other entry, the Mustang, was parked nearby the Chevy.
“It’s a 1969 Fastback Mustang,” he said.
Hunter added that the love of working on cars dates back to his early childhood years.
“I’ve been into it since I was a kid,” he said. “I actually drove a car just like my 1969 Fastback Mustang for three years in high school; I even drove it right here on North Front Street.”
This was the second car show of the year for Hunter.
“It keeps me out of the bars and gives me something to do,” he said. ‘I’m retired so this is what I do.”
He estimated that he’s worked on at least 30 cars throughout his life.