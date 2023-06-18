Image one

For Glen Hunter, getting to display his entries during the Rods and Rails Car Show, held on Saturday, June 17, was a delight. Pictured from left to right are Glen and Colette Hunter. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

Each year, the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County hosts the car show. Attendees of the show got the chance to go up and down the rows of cars that are entered and had the chance to chat with some of the owners of the entries.

