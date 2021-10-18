...A Winter Storm will bring Snow across southwest Wyoming
beginning late this Afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snowfall amounts generally 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher
amounts are possible across parts of southern Sweetwater County.
Precipitation may begin as rain or a rain and snow mix across
parts of the region Monday night before changing over to snow
early Tuesday morning.
* WHERE...Southwest and south central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Late this afternoon through Tuesday.
Rock Springs High School head football coach Mark Lenhardt talks to his team following their 42-18 victory over Cheyenne Central High School on Friday.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers look to wrap up their regular season on Friday night at Cheyenne East High School in a game that has many playoff implications.
“That game’s everything. This game will determine seeding. We can go anywhere from the one seed down to the four. It’s going to be a huge game,” said Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt.
Both teams enter the final game of the regular season with a record of 7-1. For most of the season, the Tigers have occupied the No. 1 spot in the state rankings.
The only time Rock Springs fell in the rankings was following the team’s loss on Sept. 17 at Sheridan High School, 27-24.
Last Friday, the Tigers handled Cheyenne Central High School in their final home game of the regular season, 42-18. Lenhardt said the key to his team’s growth this season is the improved knowledge of the game.
“Our football knowledge is continuing to expand. Central is a tough opponent because they line up in a lot of empty and different formations and they make you think. I think it’s a lot of what we do to people. It’s one of those situations where we have to continue to work and improve,” he said.
The Cheyenne East Thunderbirds are winners of seven straight after opening the season with a home loss to the Thunder Basin High School Bolts back on Aug. 27, 39-34.
On Sept. 24, the Thunderbirds narrowly defeated Sheridan, 24-21.
With a lot on the line in this Friday’s matchup, Lenhardt and his Tigers have plenty to prepare for leading up to the game.
“We’re going to have to be ready to play,” he said.
Kickoff for the final game of the regular season is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.