...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
The first Western students graduated on Friday, May 13, from the school's Bachelor of Applied Science degree program in business organizational management. Listed from left to right are Raquel Maestas (Cum Laude), President, Dr. Kim Dale, Krista Simkin and Elijah Archuleta.
Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College
ROCK SPRINGS -- On Friday, May 13, 2022, Western Wyoming Community College (Western) had the very first students graduate from the Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree program in business organizational management. The three Western graduates were Elijah Archuleta, Krista Simkin and Raquel Maestas.
Friday’s commencement was pivotal for Western and these graduates. Archuleta, Simkin and Maestas participated in the commencement ceremony, representing the first cohort of BAS degree recipients. Western’s president, Dr. Kim Dale stated, “This was a monumental moment for the college as we formally graduated our first cohort of bachelor degrees. We’re incredibly thrilled that Western was able to provide these students this opportunity and to join them on their journey. I’m looking forward to seeing their impact in our communities.”
Western’s bachelor’s degree in business was launched in early 2021 and is solely online. During the planning process, Western worked with community partners in business to design the degree around student needs and future higher education attainment goals for Wyoming. The program requires 120 credit hours to complete and offers coursework in topics such as business ethics, human resources management and principles of marketing, among others. Bachelor recipient Archuleta said, “The courses are set to challenge you and give you a simulation of what the real business world will be like. The small class sizes allow you to connect with your peers and teachers on a personal level, and to discuss the course topics in depth.”
Western’s BAS graduates had many positive things to say about the program and how it impacted them. For all of them, Western’s instructors were one of the instrumental reasons they enjoyed and succeeded in the program. Maestas said, “Western has professors that are genuine, driven, and dedicated to help students learn and succeed. The experience of having smaller classes and more personal face time with professors is priceless.”