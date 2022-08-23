GREEN RIVER— Runners were up bright and early for the Run with the Horses Marathon/Half/10K on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The races are held during the third weekend in August each year.
GREEN RIVER— Runners were up bright and early for the Run with the Horses Marathon/Half/10K on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The races are held during the third weekend in August each year.
Racers began the course at Expedition Island, traveled down the Greenbelt Trail and made their way across the top of Site Mountain as they navigated Wild Horse Loop.
This year’s group of racers featured local racers as well as those who traveled from different states across the country.
Ethan Sholey from Rock Springs took first overall in the 10K with a time of 43 minutes, 30 seconds. Sholey also came in first in the men's division.
Benjamin Bae, also from Rock Springs, came in second overall. Rock Springs residents David Janus came in third place overall.
Aubrielle Maes finished first in the women’s division. Maes, a resident of Rock Springs, completed the 10K with a time of 49 minutes, 21 seconds.
For the half marathon, Reynaldo Balizan of Springer, New Mexico, came in first overall. Balizan also claimed first in the men’s 30-39 division.
Second place overall went to Nicolas Losee from Walssburg, Utah. He came in first in the men’s 40-49 division.
Brayden Kovick of Green River came in third overall in the half marathon and placed first in the men’s 20-29 division.
Amanda Jepson of Livermore, Colorado came in first in the women’s 40-49 half marathon division and fourth overall.
The overall first place winner of the full marathon was Patrick Balizan of Green River. Balizan also placed first in the men’s 40-49 division.
Second place overall went to Christopher Spong of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He placed first in the men’s 30-39 division.
Dirk Plante of Alexandria, Virginia, came in third place overall and came in first place in the men’s 50-59 age division.
Martha Howe of Salt Lake City, Utah, came in first place in the women’s 20-29 division and claimed fourth place overall.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.