SWEETWATER COUNTY – Treatment Court of Sweetwater County has been helping people get a fresh start since 2006.
Treatment Court is a nonprofit court-supervised program.
Treatment Court director Augusta Clayton-Davis has been working in recovery for 6-7 years and has a degree in counseling.
“Our mission statement is that we establish a system of effective, multi-disciplinary partnerships, rehabilitating substance abusing offenders and holding participants accountable while assisting participants in becoming productive and responsible members of their families and communities.”
According to the National Drug Court Professional’s website, nadcp.org, there are 20.2 million American adults, about 1 in 10, have a substance use disorder. There are 43.6 million, around 1 in 5, have a mental health problem. Around 8 million of those individuals suffer from co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders.
Clayton-Davus said that there is a team of 12 professionals such as attorneys that represent different facilities and organizations in the communities; members from the prosecuting attorney’s office; people from the Department of Family Services; people from Southwest Counseling; volunteer members; members of law enforcement from the Green River and Rock Springs Police Departments; deputies from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office; a judge.
“We’ve got a well-rounded team of professionals that helps these individuals make decisions for themselves and their families to be productive members of society,” Clayton-Davis said. “Many of our participants have never had a job before or they may not know how to pay bills.
“Also, they’ve been through a lot of trauma so they require trauma counseling. We offer counseling of all types.”
She said that in addition to trauma counseling, Treatment Court offers family and substance abuse counseling.
Financial management and health and wellness are also components of the program.
“We work with a great facility in the area called Elements Integrative Wellness Center. We also hold family events and continued sober events,” Clayton-Davis said. “Some of our clients have never really experienced what that looks like. We have a Christmas party every year for them and we hold a monthly breakfast.
“We want to recognize that it’s a fight every day. They wake up every day and make this decision; it’s so brave and courageous of them to face it every day. So, we want to give them every possible tool to be successful.”
According to Clayton-Davis, probation is also a part of the Treatment Court program.
“We also have someone from probation on our team. They have a unique role. It is an intensely supervised program, but we also provide some important life skills to help the clients.”
Career development is an additional part of the program.
“We want to open their horizons and encourage them to continue their education.”
In order to be in the Treatment Court program, participants cannot have any sexual or violent offenses.
Clayton-Davis said that most of the clients are typically facing a significant amount of prison time.
“If they don’t complete the program, then they may be looking at years in prison. It’s an alternative to incarceration,” Clayton-Davis said. “If they don’t complete the program successfully, they may be facing those original charges.”
Treatment Court of Sweetwater County is funded for 20 participants.
“We don’t have a cap necessarily. We try to serve as many participants as we can creatively with the funds that we receive. If we were to have around 35-36 participants, we would probably not be able to provide the treatment and services that we do provide our clients, just due to funding.”
She said that the program is locally supported by the city of Rock Springs, the city of Green River and Sweetwater County. The program’s main funding comes from a state grant.
On average, the program can be completed in between 12-18 months, according to Clayton-Davis.
“We do have the ability to keep participants for up to three years, if necessary. Sometimes, they have to go back to residential treatment; other times they need other interventions that end up making the program last a little bit longer,” Clayton-Davis said. “Sometimes times we’re dealing with some really heavy issues so it’s not going to take just 12-18 months to unpack those issues.”
She said that Treatment court can mean so much to those who are participants.
“A lot of the times, the program means ‘hope.’ It offers support and consistency that they haven’t seen in their lives. It shows them that there are people who are in their court and aren’t going to give up on them,” Clayton-Davis said. “It’s a chance for a new life for not only them, but their children and then generations to come.
“It’s being looked at in the community by professionals and other citizens as a contributing member to society.”
She went on to say, “We want to break the stigma of addiction. I think their success stories and their bravery really shows off in the community. Many of them end up going to college and doing things that they thought they could never do in their lives.”
Clayton-Davis said that the in-program's recidivism rate was 2.38% and the post-program recidivism was 14.71% from fiscal year 2021.
In addition, the program shows retention at 73% for the fiscal year 2021.
“Addiction affects everyone on some level, whether that be themselves or someone that they know. No matter what economic status you are, addiction affects our society,” she said. “It is something that needs to be invested in, instead of feeling like these individuals aren’t of value.
“It’s important to invest in them and teach them ways that they haven’t been taught before. We need to break the stigma because everyone is affected by addiction in some way.”