ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson was sworn in during the first city council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. 

Mickelson won the mayoral race during the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He received 3,473 votes, compared to his opponent Matt Jackman's 2,488 votes.  

