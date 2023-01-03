Several department heads and other city employees were also sworn in such as: Bill Erspamer as Rock Springs Police Chief, Paul Kauchich as director of engineering and operations, Jim Wamsley as Rock Springs Fire Chief and others.
Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson during the first city council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
City council member Jennie Demas was also sworn in during the meeting. Demas was re-elected in the general election and ran unopposed. She represents Ward I.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Several department heads and other city employees were also sworn in such as: Bill Erspamer as Rock Springs Police Chief, Paul Kauchich as director of engineering and operations, Jim Wamsley as Rock Springs Fire Chief and others.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson was sworn in during the first city council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Mickelson won the mayoral race during the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. He received 3,473 votes, compared to his opponent Matt Jackman's 2,488 votes.
Additionally, three new city council members were also sworn in during the council meeting: Thomas Allen, Daniel Pedri and Randy Hanson.
Allen represents Ward II and beat his opponent David Thompson by 56 votes in the general election.
Pedri represents Ward III and beat his opponent Bradley Chrisman by 478 votes in the general election.
Hanson represents Ward IV and beat his opponent Eric Bingham by 90 votes in the general election.
City council member Jennie Demas was also sworn in during the meeting. Demas was re-elected in the general election and ran unopposed. She represents Ward I.
Several department heads and other city employees were also sworn in such as: Bill Erspamer as Rock Springs Police Chief, Paul Kauchich as director of engineering and operations, Jim Wamsley as Rock Springs Fire Chief and others.