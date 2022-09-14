ROCK SPRINGS — Brittany Andrews, a fourth grade teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary, received a big surprise in her classroom to celebrate her being named the 2022-2023 Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Teacher of the Year.
Principal Nancy Torstenbo and assistant principal Josh Marcy brought a cake to celebrate Andrews' achievement to her classroom for her and her students to enjoy.
Andrews was told the good news that she was receiving the honor over the summer.
She is originally from Rock Springs and chose to come back. Once she graduated from college.
“I went through school right here in Rock Springs. In fact, superintendent Kelly McGovern was my math teacher in high school and the principal when I was at Northpark Elementary,” Andrews said.
After graduating from high school, Andrews attended the University of Wyoming, where she received her degree.
“I got to student teach here in Rock Springs and then came back here to teach after graduating.”
She then received her master’s degree from Graceland University.
“I’ve taught fourth grade for 19 years. It’s what I’ve taught since I graduated,” she said. “I student taught in third grade and I have an Early Childhood certificate. So, I always thought I wanted like kindergarten. When I found out that I was student teaching for third grade, I was upset because it wasn’t the grade that I wanted. I was scared.
“Although, once I student taught in third grade, I couldn’t imagine going to a lower grade. In fact, the third grade class I student taught with ended up being my fourth grade class the following year. So, I got to stick with that class for two years.”
She has taught at Pilot Butte for two years.
Andrews said that her co-teacher, Theresa Lemke, who was named teacher of the year two years ago, and two para professionals who also work in her classroom, have all worked together for five years.
For Andrews, one of the most rewarding parts of teaching is seeing her students grow and learn.
“Seeing a student develop a skill they didn’t necessarily have before is awesome; not just necessarily academics. Some kids come to us and they need social skills and end up developing having friends or working with other people,” Andrews said. “Some kids gain leadership skills that they didn’t have.
“Also, the academic growth is always great to see. Walking away from my classroom with something that they didn’t have before is a big celebration.”
Andrews said that there are things you learn and realize when you begin your teaching career.
“When you first come into the teaching field, you don’t really know what you’re walking into. Student teaching is a great opportunity to see it all. But when you have your own class and you have to handle all of those situations, I think that was eye opening to me,” she said. “You realize that kids don’t come to you knowing how to write. You have to teach them how to do that.
“Taking those steps to make sure that they get it is sometimes a slow process. But you get to see the growth at the end. It’s important to know that it takes longer to develop those skills and for the kids to grow than sometimes what you’re expecting.”