ROCK SPRINGS — Brittany Andrews, a fourth grade teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary, received a big surprise in her classroom to celebrate her being named the 2022-2023 Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Teacher of the Year.

Principal Nancy Torstenbo and assistant principal Josh Marcy brought a cake to celebrate Andrews' achievement to her classroom for her and her students to enjoy.

