ROCK SPRINGS — During the month of September, adoption fees for animals at the Red Desert Humane Society will be half off due to the Petfinder Foundation and a Kia grant.
The Red Desert Humane Society’s shelter manager Heidi Hernandez said that she discovered the grant through the Petfinder Foundation.
“Petfinder has different grants throughout the year and they send emails out about them. When the Kia grant came through, I applied for it,” Hernandez said. “It’s a grant for $2,000 toward reduced price adoption fees. So, we decided that for the month of September, we would do half off of adoption fees for all of our animals; until basically, we run out of that $2,000 grant.”
Hernandez said that the number of adoptions for shelter animals are low in many areas but they are hoping the grant will help with adoptions at the humane society.
“We are hoping it will maybe help people to adopt that might not have been able to afford the full price of the adoptions fees.”
She also said that the extra money not having to spent on the adoption fees may help people get their new cat fixed or possibly purchase the first bag of pet food.
The Red Desert Humane Society will be open to the public Thursday, Sept. 1, Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 from 12 - 5 p.m.
For those in the community wanting to make monetary donations to the humane society can do so by mailing a cash or check or bringing it in during open hours. Hernandez said that donations can also be taken by credit card over the phone.
Those wanting to donate pet food can drop it in the donation bin outside of the humane society, which is located at 310 Yellowstone Rd.
“We have lost of lovable, furry faces waiting to be adopted.”