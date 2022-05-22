The YWCA of Sweetwater County has completed their entry for the third round of new art work to be displayed in the Art Underground on between South Main Street and North Front Street in downtown Rock Springs.
Photo Courtesy of YWCA
A domestic violence survivor and YWCA advocates took turns to put their fingerprints on the art piece.
Photo Courtesy of YWCA
Kayla Manniko, development director and Patricia Olsen, administrative assistant, add some color to their Art Underground creation.
Photo Courtesy of YWCA
Children from the YWCA daycare center showed off their handprints for their Art Underground creation. They were cut out and placed on the canvas.
Photo Courtesy of YWCA
Children of all ages from the YWCA of Sweetwater County contributed to the Art Underground project. Their work of art will be unveiled after Memorial Day in downtown Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS – Just like a song, a piece of art could have a special message.
The representatives and children from YWCA of Sweetwater County teamed up to design a piece of art for the Art Underground recently.
The Rocket Miner visited with Kayla Manniko, development director, to check out the details.
On a primed 2’x 4’ plywood canvas, various sizes and colors of handprints of children, six weeks old to twelve years old, make the shape of a tree.
On their project is also the purple ribbon for domestic violence abuse awareness and a teal ribbon for sexual assault awareness.
The “little piggy” stands for financial empowerment.
The grass is made of fingerprints from advocates of the organization.
A domestic violence survivor thought words of encouragement should be placed on the project, according to Manniko.
The colors in the phrase, “We are each unique and beautiful but together we are powerful,” change from pink to red to orange, depending on the light and which angle the spectator is looking at it from.
“We wanted to show this to the community and let them know about the services we have,” Manniko explained. “It’s really cool because so many people were involved in making it.
“It shows you how much it takes for the community to come together to make a difference. This piece has a little bit of everyone in it.”
She added, “Everyone’s story is different and it takes all kinds of unique individuals to truly make a difference in our community. That’s only half of what our art piece shows.”
The installation of the new round of artwork will be unveiled after Memorial Day at the Art Underground, South Main Street in downtown Rock Springs.