ROCK SPRINGS — Actors portraying characters in the original play “A Reason,” written by Patricia Swan-Smith, are hard at work preparing for opening night on March 23.
The play is being put on by the Actors’ Mission and the synopsis is as follows:
“A distraught mental health therapist quits her job at the prison after one of the mentally ill patients, who had been continually harassed by one of the officers, commits suicide. After butting heads with the county attorney, they become friends, and with the help of many officers and inmates, they begin a push for radical changes in the judicial and prison systems.
“They enlist a young reporter to write articles that will be published starting the day they file a whistle-blowers suit representing the violation of both human rights within the prison system and unacceptable work conditions for the officers.”
Previously, Swan-Smith worked as a mental health therapist in the prison system and said that she used true stories from across the country to base the play on.
“A lot of it based on what I witnessed during my time working at three different prisons. I was a lack of mental health support when I worked in the prisons,” Swan-Smith said. “I hope that this play can help people see that prisons need changes. We’ve got to quit locking people up and take care of children before they end up going to prison.”
In 2013, Swan-Smith wrote the screen play that would eventually become the play “A Reason.” She said that upon moving to Sweetwater County and connecting with people involved with the Actors’ Mission, she was encouraged to turn the screen play into a play.
“I’m really hoping that the messages about trauma and how we need to start treating mental health issues, both outside and inside of prisons, resonates with people.”
The play is being directed by Brad L. Russell, the assistant director is Shane Westfall and the original music for the play is by Nina Tyler.
The cast for “A Reason” are as follows:
Sarah Leach as Karen Pentz
Alex Vase as Lynda
Aimee White as Martin
Jim Gustafson as Greg Cooper
Usman Humayun as Gris
Joyce Corcoran as Mattie
Dave Gutierrez as Jake
Charlotte Doak as Monja
Guy Harris as Inmate Brown/Officer Sounders
Michael Black as Inmate Barnes
Jeff Varley as Inmate Larson
Andrew J. Gaviotis as Inmate Collins
“A Reason” will premiere on March 23, with additional performances on March 24 and 26, and April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee on April 3.
Admission is free and a complimentary meal is provided one hour prior to the performances.
There is adult language and themes within the play.