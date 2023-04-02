ROCK SPRINGS – What began as a warm, typical Tuesday afternoon with their father ended in tragedy on June 28, 2016.

Eight-year-old fraternal twins, Heather and Sabrina, were sitting in the front seat of a 1996 Ford Explorer, as their father, Brian Fletcher, known by family and friends as Harley, was driving them to their grandparents' home.

