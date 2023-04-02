ROCK SPRINGS – What began as a warm, typical Tuesday afternoon with their father ended in tragedy on June 28, 2016.
Eight-year-old fraternal twins, Heather and Sabrina, were sitting in the front seat of a 1996 Ford Explorer, as their father, Brian Fletcher, known by family and friends as Harley, was driving them to their grandparents' home.
Suddenly, Fletcher fell asleep due to a combination of drugs.
Just five miles from Rock Springs, near mile marker 97 on Interstate 80, in the eastbound lane, the Explorer left the road and wrecked into a section of box beam guardrail.
Since Heather was sitting on the center console area, unrestrained, she sustained fatal injuries within the cab immediately.
Sabrina had been knocked out of her seat. When she regained consciousness, she discovered that she had landed on Heather’s back.
At that moment, she hadn’t realized that her sister was dead.
“I opened my eyes. My sister wasn’t moving,” Sabrina described.
The next thing Sabrina remembered was a first responder grabbing her out of the SUV.
A witness to the accident approached Sabrina and hugged her, hoping the gesture would comfort her.
After one of the officers confirmed her worst fear, Sabrina was transported by an ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment.
Her mother, Gwen Giles, was taking an exam at Western Wyoming Community College when she received the gut-wrenching news.
Just over a year later after the crash, Fletcher pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, which is a felony, according to Giles. Fletcher did not pay a big price.
“He murdered his daughter and he got four years of probation,” Giles revealed of her ex-husband. “This is the first year I’ve been able to see a wreck and not hyperventilate and go into ‘hysterical mode.’”
Giles noted that for several years, her life was fueled by hate.
“I don’t let Sabrina go out of town with anybody except for me," Giles said. "I need to have that control.
“I wasn’t able to save both, but at least I can save one.”
Seven years later, Sabrina was compelled to share how the traumatic event has made an impact on her life through poetry.
Her friends said that the poem is “inspiring” and that it would surely inspire other kids who have experienced loss of a loved one, especially a sibling.
Soon, Sabrina had a feeling it should be written as a story.
For years, Sabrina and her mother didn’t talk about the accident because Giles didn’t want to be accused of “coaching Sabrina” on what to say during Fletcher’s trial.
“I think that’s what almost destroyed our relationship,” said Sabrina. “Talking about it was forbidden.”
To fill in some gaps, Sabrina had to ask her mother questions about the accident.
Finally, it was time for students at Black Butte High School to enter poetry and stories in the 2023 Young Authors contest.
Originally, Sabrina explained, the story was not intended for the contest; however, she finally decided it was time to share details of the accident with others.
She said that she hopes others who are dealing with trauma will realize that’s it’s more harmful to keep their feelings about it to themselves.
"Don't be scared to share your feelings with friends and family," Sabrina suggested.
Sabrina won first place for her story “How My Twin Sister Got Wings.”
“She was a loving, sweet person,” Sabrina recalled. “She really loved hanging with our mom. They were very close and they had a lot more in common.”
Often, Sabrina wonders what her teenage years would have been like with Heather.
“Even when I was trying on prom dresses, I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘I think Heather would like this one,’” Sabrina shared.
Sabrina decided to pick a long, pink dress since pink was Heather’s favorite color.
Giles pointed out that the accident was “devastating” to Desert View Elementary School. The staff and students planted a tree in Heather’s memory.
“A student even dyed his hair pink,” said Sabrina with a chuckle.
Sabrina mentioned that if Heather is still here, they might have had different friends and different tastes, but they would always support each other.
Sabrina pointed out that people “shouldn’t judge a book by it's cover.”
“Some people have judged me. They didn’t know what I’ve been through,” Sabrina expressed. “It’s a tough challenge to face. I really hope kids will talk to their parents and ask for therapy.”
Sabrina added, “For a long time, I didn’t. I shouldn’t have waited. Once I got that therapy, though, I was able to talk about it and be happier.”
Sabrina said that winning first place for the story was “exciting,” but it was also a “good way to heal.”
“It made me happy to know that people care,” Sabrina said. “I was embarrassed when it was announced throughout the whole school.
“I think my sister would be excited to see me get the trophy for it.”
As she stated in her story, “Heather was the best sister I could ask for. I love her and miss her. I couldn’t ask for another twin sister. I am sure if she was here, everyone would love her a lot. Heather loved her family and friends. She was the best thing I could ask for.”
Anyone who suspects a driver is under the influence can contact Wyoming Highway Patrol and file a Report Every Drunk Driver immediately (REDDI) report by calling 1-800-442-9090 or #HELP or 9-1-1.