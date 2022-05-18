...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose
objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset
of winds.
&&
ROCK SPRINGS -- The Downtown Putt Around, located at the corner of 5th and J Streets, adjacent to the cowboy mural, is now open. The twelve-hole miniature course is available on the honor system and putters and balls are available there, players are reminded to return them upon completion.
The Downtown Putt Around was completed with grant funds and volunteer work in the summer of 2018. The course was rehabbed just last year with added new obstacles. There is a registration box located at the course and players are encouraged to register so the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can track usage of the course.
The mini golf holes are sponsored by local businesses to help pay for upkeep and maintenance of the course.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Arts & Culture, and Promotions. Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434