Most of us think of ambulance service as an essential service, like fire or police protection. Under Wyoming state law, however, emergency medical services (“EMS”) are not considered an essential service. That needs to change.
As a stand-alone business, ambulance service is a losing proposition, especially in rural areas. Even though the service may charge a high price for a short ride to the hospital, the ambulance company itself usually loses money, absent a governmental subsidy. EMS providers have high fixed costs and low volume. Medicare reimburses private ambulance companies at a lower rate than ambulance service provided by hospitals, private insurance companies have leverage to reimburse at rates they choose and the uninsured patient may not pay at all.
As a result, the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners currently pays the two ambulance service providers $1.3 million per year to keep them from shutting their doors.
In Sweetwater County, we have good quality ambulance service and county commissioners willing to spend taxpayer money to keep them going. This system is inefficient and not transparent. Nobody, except the ambulance companies themselves, knows what would happen if the county subsidy dropped from $1.3 million to $1.2 million, or $900,000, or less. The county commissioners are, not surprisingly, reluctant to play chicken with EMS services.
There is an opportunity to use some of Wyoming’s $1 billion share of American Rescue and Recovery Act (ARPA) funds to fix the EMS system across the state. Wyoming could use its ARPA dollars to fund one-time transition costs away from current ambulance service providers to more regionally based providers.
One solution would be to have the Rock Springs Fire Department take over ambulance service in the area currently served by Sweetwater Medics. The firefighters are already trained as emergency responders, so the quality of service would remain high. We already pay the firefighters to respond to 9-1-1 calls, including medical calls. ARPA funds could be used to finance the startup costs, and because the firefighters are already on the city payroll, there should be some cost savings.
Another approach would be to bring ambulance service in house to hospitals, who would benefit from a slightly higher reimbursement rate than a private ambulance service receives. That could be combined with using ARPA funds at the state EMS level to achieve group purchasing power.
A third option would be to create a new kind of special district for EMS services. State law could be amended to make ambulance service an essential service, use ARPA funds to encourage their creation, and set up new, regionally based emergency services. Special districts have taxing power, so it would be important to limit that power. Such special districts would, however, be sustainable and would not need a county subsidy. ARPA money gives the state a one-time chance to fix a long simmering problem.
Let’s not waste it.