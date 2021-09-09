...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Thursday, September 9.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over the western U.S. will continue
to spread into western and central Wyoming tonight and Thursday.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...Strong
Gusty Winds...and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic
outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and possible new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zone 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated dry thunderstorms will develop during
the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
could occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
As we reflect on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, I think it’s safe to say we’re all more somber this year due to the recent loss of our Marines in Afghanistan, including Wyomingite U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum.
In Wyoming, we don’t operate under six degrees of separation, it’s generally one. I personally have friends who went to school with Rylee’s father. His loss certainly hits home, as does the loss of the other 12 Marines.
When the 9/11 attacks occurred, I was visiting family members in the San Francisco area. Because of the time difference, by time we had woken up and turned on the tv, the towers had already fallen.
I remember the news ticker that morning saying “The twin towers are gone” and I wasn’t immediately able to comprehend what had happened. It didn’t take long to realize what had transpired and fear immediately set in for what was possibly to come.
I also remember the closure of the bridges in the area as they were suspected to be additional targets. Since we were in a major metropolitan area, I felt more vulnerable than I might otherwise had I been in Wyoming. Additionally, my only daughter at the time was 3 ½ and I worried about her and what this might mean for her future.
I’ve seen a few Facebook memes about “missing” the way our country rallied together after the attacks and think often about how our elected officials in Washington gathered on the steps of the Capitol and sung “America the Beautiful” impromptu. I understand the sentiment in that meme.
Maybe, on the 20th anniversary, we can once again come together.
Let’s put aside the vitriol and name calling. Let’s look for the good in everyone.
Regardless of one’s political stance, we all want what’s best for Wyoming and our country; let’s try and keep that at the base of our discussions. While we may disagree on what’s best, I’d urge everyone to avoid name calling and remember we’re neighbors, friends, and do our best.
Let’s make that the lasting legacy of the 9/11 attacks.
Let’s let the return of civility once again be the norm.