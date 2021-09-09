As we reflect on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, I think it’s safe to say we’re all more somber this year due to the recent loss of our Marines in Afghanistan, including Wyomingite U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum. 

In Wyoming, we don’t operate under six degrees of separation, it’s generally one. I personally have friends who went to school with Rylee’s father. His loss certainly hits home, as does the loss of the other 12 Marines. 

When the 9/11 attacks occurred, I was visiting family members in the San Francisco area. Because of the time difference, by time we had woken up and turned on the tv, the towers had already fallen. 

I remember the news ticker that morning saying “The twin towers are gone” and I wasn’t immediately able to comprehend what had happened. It didn’t take long to realize what had transpired and fear immediately set in for what was possibly to come. 

I also remember the closure of the bridges in the area as they were suspected to be additional targets. Since we were in a major metropolitan area, I felt more vulnerable than I might otherwise had I been in Wyoming. Additionally, my only daughter at the time was 3 ½ and I worried about her and what this might mean for her future. 

I’ve seen a few Facebook memes about “missing” the way our country rallied together after the attacks and think often about how our elected officials in Washington gathered on the steps of the Capitol and sung “America the Beautiful” impromptu. I understand the sentiment in that meme. 

Maybe, on the 20th anniversary, we can once again come together. 

Let’s put aside the vitriol and name calling. Let’s look for the good in everyone. 

Regardless of one’s political stance, we all want what’s best for Wyoming and our country; let’s try and keep that at the base of our discussions. While we may disagree on what’s best, I’d urge everyone to avoid name calling and remember we’re neighbors, friends, and do our best. 

Let’s make that the lasting legacy of the 9/11 attacks. 

Let’s let the return of civility once again be the norm.

