The Wyoming legislature is halfway through the 2022 budget session.
Here is the state of play so far:
The Senate and House passed competing budget bills for the 2023-2024 biennium.
The base budget as recommended by the joint appropriations committee started at $2.79 billion. Over 36 hours last week, the House adopted amendments to spend an additional approximate $200 million, and the senate spent an additional $80 million. A conference committee will start a slow dance to reconcile the House and Senate bills and then send to the Governor.
Budget highlights include a 5% pay hike for state employees ($54 million), the Wyoming Innovation Partnership ($27.5 million) and porous media (enhanced oil recovery) research ($25 million). Although the state is temporarily flush, this budget is about the same size as two years ago. Last year, over 300 government employee positions were eliminated as part of budget cuts. This budget adds back 75 positions, half of which are for the new Veterans skilled nursing home in Buffalo.
Both the House and Senate appropriated $3 million for the property tax refund program, which mostly helps senior citizens who own homes and are fixed incomes.
Both House and Senate versions of the budget put $225 million into permanent savings that cannot be touched, although there are differences about which accounts that money will go into (permanent mineral trust, common school fund, wildlife natural resources trust or cultural trust).
The Senate passed out a separate $360 million bill of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for various projects, which the House will take up this week. Under this so-called “ARPA direct” bill, the State Loan and Investment Board and the Wyoming Water Development Commission will collectively get over $300 million to dole out to communities on applications by local governments.
It might make sense for local governments, such as the City of Rock Springs, to hire a person just to fill out applications.
Legislative theater has been more interesting on the Senate side than the House. Compared to the antics on the Senate side, the House is behaving like boy and girl scouts. It may be hard to get solid information, however, as the first rule of fight club is that you don’t talk about fight club.
And that’s the halftime report.
Rep. Clark Stith of House District 48 is a Wyoming State Legislature. This opinion editorial was submitted to the Rocket Miner Newspaper on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.