This past week your state representatives and senators were asked to vote on convening a special session of the Wyoming State Legislature to consider responses to the federal vaccine mandates. I cast my vote in favor of calling a special session after a clear majority of constituents I spoke to made it clear that a special session is what they wanted.
While I oppose federal mandates on employers, and I believe that this order is blatantly unconstitutional, I also believe that a few folks in the legislature are approaching this special session with a machete and not a scalpel. A knee-jerk, reactionary bill, forced on your legislators at the last second, without any clear knowledge of how to effectively combat the rule, could result in a majorly flawed bill that could impose state overreach on individual business and property owners. There are ways to prevent this federal overreach while not trading the tyranny of the federal government for the tyranny of the state government, and those are the bills I will submit and the bills I plan to support.
I applaud the Governor for his efforts to combat this rule in the courts. With a new Supreme Court majority, the Justices may be open to reversing the federal supremacy that has become prevalent today. The Governor's approach is more likely to prevail and will be settled sooner through lawsuits drafted by states with bigger bank accounts like Texas and Florida.
I firmly oppose federal mandates and I support tangible efforts to prevent this overreach, but, it is important to remember that policy is not black and white, or more to the point, red or blue. Simplifying this discussion to "mandates, no" or "mandates, yes" is a disservice and covers bad actors who want to take more power than they need and further erode individual Liberty. Federal mandates of any kind infringe upon our Liberty, ignore the 10th Amendment, and empower bureaucracy that is often more far-reaching than intended. State mandates of any kind infringe upon our Liberty, they ignore the often-forgotten 9th Amendment, and they empower bureaucracy that is often more far-reaching than intended. While in Cheyenne, I will diligently watch to ensure that we are not trading the heavy hand of the federal government for the heavy hand of the state government.
If a legislative approach is what we must do, then the approach must be deliberate and limited. To win my approval, this bill must give more power to individuals and patients, or it must use nullification to attempt to overrule the federal mandate without taking Liberty away from individuals. It must stop the federal government from interfering with private businesses, but it must not empower the state to do the same on the other side.
The famous quote, "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety," applies. We cannot give up the essential Liberty of individuals and business owners to purchase a little temporary safety from the Federal Government.