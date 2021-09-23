For nearly a century, our country and the world have experienced an unprecedented era of peace and prosperity.
We decimated the national poverty rate in just a few generations and lifted more people into a middle class than ever before. Thanks to the free market and sustained protection of our individual liberties, entrepreneurs, laborers, and even rig workers have been able to increase their quality of life exponentially and open doors to profound technological advancement.
As a country and across the globe, people take this relative peace and prosperity for granted and often forget that our freedom and agency, both in our markets and in our personal lives, have made this possible.
It is easy to get caught up in partisanship or distracted by our personal biases, but to continue to see more people lifted out of poverty and live better lives, we must be more focused than ever on preserving and recapturing our economic and personal Liberty.
Far too often, government and the people who empower it, forget that innovation and investment are most successful when it is answering the needs of a free and unfettered market. Frequently, the enemy of the free market is our well-meaning intentions as we try to use the government to make people live the lives we think they should.
Through mandates, regulations, bans, prohibitions, and subsidies, societies collective good intentions have paved the road to hell and in some instances reversed the incredible strides we have made in improving quality of life, innovating, and lifting people out of poverty.
As a Libertarian Representative, I am committed to preserving our free markets and our individual liberties. We must work hard every day to make sure that our own personal preferences are not clouding our judgment and empowering the government to restrict the Liberty that has created the unparalleled country we have had the opportunity to raise our family in.
Sometimes the preservation of Liberty is uncomfortable. Sometimes, our neighbors' choices are the total opposite of the choices that we would make; but for us to be secure in our choices, we have to make sure that others are secure in their choices. As long as the Liberty that our neighbors exercise is not directly harming another person, it's our responsibility, and my responsibility as a representative, to respect those choices.
This past year, we have seen our commitment to Liberty tested like it hasn't been before. As we move forward, I will continue to be an advocate for individual Liberty. I will oppose mandates on health care choices, and I will fight to end the prohibition on medical choices like cannabis.
As the Representative from the 39th district, I will work each day to ensure that all of your rights are protected all of the time, not just the rights that I feel most comfortable with.
Together, we can see a world set free in our lifetime.