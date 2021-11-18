The more I get to know my constituents and colleagues in Cheyenne, the more apparent it becomes that in today's political environment, when someone is committed to a small, non-intrusive government, many folks assume that that also means a lack of ideas and policy. In reality, that couldn't be further from the truth.
First, I think it's important to understand that as Wyomingites and Americans, we will disagree, sometimes passionately, about the means we use to achieve our goals. I, for one, believe that the free market, the free exchange of ideas, and the protection of private property and civil liberties is the best path to improve as many lives as possible, and I will always stand up for those principles; others will disagree with me. However, it is also important to remember that most of us want the same things: safe communities, more and better jobs, better education for our children, low inflation, and individual liberty.
The government does not drive innovation; innovation is driven by necessity. True small government advocates do not want to stop progress; we want to unleash progress through the free markets and free people. Whether we are talking about education or nuclear energy, for far too long, innovation has been held up by a government that is too slow to adapt.
During the last two years, the education system of Wyoming and the United States has been barely functioning, if at all. From one day to the next, parents, teachers, and students have been faced with uncertainty. Will children be learning in the classroom or remotely? Will students who don't have access to the internet fall behind? Will the health choices of my family mean that my child doesn't have the same opportunity as others? These are real problems that, in my opinion, can be solved by giving parents, students, and teachers more choice in education.
Currently, Wyoming spends over $18,000.00 per child every year for education; that is $5,000.00 more than the national average. Much of our education system was not designed by parents, students, teachers, or even legislators but instead by a State Supreme Court. Wyoming occasionally faces serious financial crises that are always made worse by our ham-fisted education system. So what is the small-government solution? Opening the market, we can reduce costs, improve teacher earning potential, and allow parents and students to fit their education to their individual needs. Traditional schools, charter schools, pod learning, homeschooling, special needs, accelerated learning centers, or whatever innovation comes from this reform would give education a chance to keep up and give parents and students a choice.
The big ideas that come with small government are not limited to education. For Wyoming, that means jobs, revenue, and independence from the federal government. Wyoming is the home to some of the largest uranium reserves in the world; energy and climate experts agree that nuclear energy is currently the cleanest, most efficient, and most cost-effective answer to both energy independence and environmental sustainability. Unfortunately, uranium and nuclear energy are some of the most heavily regulated industries in the country, and as a result, instead of mining uranium reserves right here in Wyoming, the US imports most of its uranium from other countries. A small government would allow Wyoming to continue to be a leader in energy production, create jobs, and produce clean, safe, and sustainable energy.
Small government means freedom and privacy in your medical choices as well. You and your family should be able to choose whether you are vaccinated or if you use marijuana for medical purposes. A small government advocate believes that we are too quick to make criminals out of people simply making medical choices for themselves or their families.
As your representative from district 39, you will always know where I stand. I want safe communities, an affordable cost of living, more jobs, better education, free markets, and individual liberty. To do this without big government requires big ideas, optimism, and the faith that, in general, people are good and want to improve the lives of themselves and their fellow humans. Let's work together to bring big ideas back to the discussion and recognize that individual success without the government is success for all of us.
Marshall Burt serves in the Wyoming House of Representatives. A member of the Libertarian Party, Burt has represented the 39th district since 2021.