ROCK SPRINGS – The work of 13 Sublette County artists will be displayed by the Community Fine Arts Center in an exhibit from June 1 – July 14, 2022.
According to a recent press release from the fine arts center, these artists are members of a longstanding working group of artists.
There will be an opening reception held on Saturday, June 4 from 2-4 p.m. that the public is invited to attend.
Director of the Community Fine Arts Center Debora Soulé said, “The exhibit represents the wide variety of work created by the members of the Mixed Media Group, individual artists who share a love of art.”
Work from the following artists will be included in the exhibit: Les Burrough, McKenzi Davison, Debbie Despain, Jody Gilmore, Laurie LaMere, Charmain McLellan, Kay Meeks, Madelaine Murdock, Bonnie Nelson, Susan Nessan, Dee Parker, Ruth Rawhouser and Cynde Wilson.
Charmian McLellan, one of the artists who will have their art in the exhibit, wrote "Birds of a feather: A little history about Mixed Media," which provides some details concerning the artists in the group and was included in the press release.
In the piece, McLellan states that “Mixed Media” is comprised of an informal group of serious artists that have a purpose to encourage, support, inspire and enjoy the camaraderie of anyone who is passionate about their artistic endeavors.
“Since the 1980s, they have pledged to gather regularly to paint outdoors, critique each other's work, host workshops and exhibits, or hold art retreats.
“Throughout the past 30+ years, they have shown their work annually in Big Piney and Pinedale. For several years running, they participated in providing a ‘travel show’ at a variety of venues in Pinedale, Big Piney, LaBarge, Kemmerer, Green River and Rock Springs.”
McLellan also stated, “Since July 2014, active members have initiated, directed, organized and participated in the Lynn Thomas Memorial Art Show at the Sublette County Fair.
“Several of the members are active in the Wyoming Artists' Association and have served as officers in the organization, which included hosting the annual conventions over the years. Ten members have been selected Grand Wyoming Artist by WAA. Mixed Media continues to be a viable cultural asset to Wyoming and now boasts 20 members.”
While attending the reception and viewing the exhibit, visitors also have the opportunity to see a collection that is on display and owned by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1. Additionally, the fine arts center has a library collection on the arts.
Those looking for more information can visit the Community Fine Arts Center, located at 400 C St., or call at 307-362-6212.