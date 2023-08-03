ROCK SPRINGS – Neighbors have been fed up with abandoned cats in a large, local mobile home park in the West end of Rock Springs lately.
Abandoned cats, many times, are identified by neighbors who know the tenants have moved and left the cats behind. Abandoned cats will often be social and possibly hungry since they don't know how to fend for themselves. Sadly, they also hang around the place where they were abandoned waiting for their humans to return.
Local citizens expressed concerns regarding abandoned cats at Western Hills trailer court recently and wanted to help.
Commander Amanda Salazar of the Rock Springs Police Department said that due to ordinance R.S. 3-532 (Cruelty to Animals), people can be charged with abandoning animals.
“Rock Springs Animal Control, as well as surrounding animal controls do accept surrenders if an individual is unable to care for their pets,” said Salazar, noting that this process could give the animal a chance to be adopted into a loving home.
Since Western Hills is in the county’s jurisdiction, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office would be responsible for issuing any citations or completing investigations into the matter.
According to Jason Mower, public information officer for SCSO, no cats in this case were captured by animal control; a private citizen captured the cats and turned them into the shelter.
He mentioned that there were eight cats in total.
“Unfortunately, these cats were in rough shape, and they were euthanized by animal control personnel for health reasons.”
Mower pointed out that the county currently has no ordinance governing abandoned animals.
“At the sheriff’s office, we enforce state statute. Under state law, dogs, cats or other animals whose ownership cannot be determined are defined as a “public nuisance” and may be euthanized,” said Mower, referring to Wyoming State Statute, W.S. 11-31-301.
Additionally, stray or feral cats are defined by statute as a “predatory animal” as free-ranging or feral cats, even if trapped, neutered and released, which coincidentally studies show also does not effectively control stray or feral cat populations, pose public health and safety risks including the spread of diseases and parasites such as Bartonellosis, plague, ringworm, hookworm, salmonellosis, leptospirosis, toxoplasmosis, and other diseases that are transmittable to humans.
Consequently, the hunting, capture and/or destruction of stray or feral cats or other predatory animals is exempted from animal cruelty laws in Wyoming.
Mower encourages the public to let the animal control department handle abandoned animals.
“Our best advice for those who encounter an animal they suspect may be abandoned is to resist the urge to take matters into your own hands and to please contact animal control,” he said.
