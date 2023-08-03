ROCK SPRINGS – Neighbors have been fed up with abandoned cats in a large, local mobile home park in the West end of Rock Springs lately.

Abandoned cats, many times, are identified by neighbors who know the tenants have moved and left the cats behind. Abandoned cats will often be social and possibly hungry since they don't know how to fend for themselves. Sadly, they also hang around the place where they were abandoned waiting for their humans to return.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus