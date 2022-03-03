ROCK SPRINGS – Whether she’s driving in the paint, getting to the line or stepping back for a 3, Brenli Jenkins knows how to put the basketball through the hoop.
The senior guard for the Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers recently achieved a milestone that no player on record has ever done in program history.
Jenkins eclipsed her 1,500th point as a Lady Tiger last week during a rivalry game against Green River High School. She currently sits at 1,519 for her entire four-year career with more games left to be played this season.
“It feels great. I surprised myself that I did that. I was surprised when I made a thousand points and to reach 1,500 points is crazy. I was out a ton my junior year and I tried my best this year to score as many points as I can and do my best,” Jenkins said of her most recent accomplishment.
According to the archive stats on WyoPreps.com, which only dates back to the 2006-2007 season, the next closest player on the Rock Springs All-Time Scoring List totaled 1,028 points.
Jenkins road to all-time glory wasn’t an easy one.
In July 2021, she tore her right ACL while playing for her summer travel team in Utah.
“I thought my life was over,” Jenkins admitted. “I didn’t think I could’ve played this season.”
She said she discussed with her family about potentially having surgery and was prepared to sit out this season – her final season and just one removed from reaching the 1,000-point marker.
With a desire and dream to continue her basketball career at the college level, they made the decision to persevere through the injury, strap on a brace and play for the Lady Tigers this season.
“I’ve strengthened my leg and I’ve really trained hard since July,” she said. “Sometimes it gets hard. Recently, it’s been a struggle, but I think that’s just because it’s the end of the year and I’ve been playing so much on it. It hasn’t given me a whole lot of trouble.”
Jenkins said that she looks up to her older siblings, who also tore their ACL during their senior seasons.
“I’ve looked up to my brother and sister my whole life,” she said.
“My sister was a great leader on and off the court, and so was my brother. They had the drive like I do. They pushed through their injuries and that helped push me to get motivated this year.
“It’s the family I have, who are there to push me every day to become better, and everyone around me that gives me support make me want to push myself every single day.”
Her family is to credit for dedication and love for the game of basketball.
Jenkins said she began playing competitive basketball when she was in the second grade and began playing with the team in Utah during the eighth grade.
“I watched my whole family play. My whole life, I just wanted to play basketball.”
It’s her love for the game that keeps her going.
“My drive probably starts with just loving the game of basketball,” Jenkins said.
“I want to be the best on the court every game. Not everyone has the kind of drive that I have. I’m driven to be the best player I can possibly be and that’s why I work hard every day.
“I stay after every practice and shoot. I just want to become better every day and be better than my competition.”
Rock Springs head coach Ramiro Candelaria has watched his senior point guard grow as a player and as a person over the last four years. Over that span, Jenkins has become like another coach for the Lady Tigers.
“It’s awesome because she’s been in our program for four years and she knows exactly what we want, so she’s like a coach on the floor. She’s a coach in practice. It’s awesome and I love it,” he said.
Candelaria admitted that watching Jenkins play her final games as a Lady Tiger is “bittersweet.”
“It’s pretty awesome and it’s kind of bittersweet because players like that don’t come around too often,” he said. ‘It’s her senior year so I’m trying to soak up any we have in practice, on the bus and in games.”
He has watched Jenkins go through it all and overcome many obstacles during her comeback from the ACL injury. In many ways, she has taught him just as much as he has taught her.
“It’s not pleasant right now with that torn ACL. She goes through a lot of pain, so it’s been hard, but’s it’s also been super encouraging,” Candelaria said.
“I mean, I look up to that. She’s taught me a lot as a player and she’s taught me a lot in my normal life, like how to get through things and push through and persevere.”
Jenkins, Candelaria and the Lady Tigers are slated as the No. 3 seed in the 4A West Conference tournament in Riverton this weekend. Rock Springs enters the tournament with a 13-10 overall record and 7-3 in conference play.
Editor’s Note: This story was written prior to publication date on Thursday, March 3. Stats of players and records of teams may have changed by print time.