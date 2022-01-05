GREEN RIVER -- Music for Vets, the sixth penny specific purpose tax and the morning lockdown at the Sweetwater County courthouse were discussed at Tuesday’s city council meeting along with other business.
Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed January 2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Green River.
“This month, let us find inspiration in America’s progress toward justice, opportunity and prosperity for all and reaffirm our pledge to continue fighting for human rights and whereas we shine a light on this violation of the basic human right to be free from violence and abuse,” Rust said during the proclamation.
He encouraged all citizens to speak out against these crimes and support local efforts to assist victims of these crimes and find the help and healing they need.
American Legion Post 24 Commander Tom Niemiec thanked the city of Green River and everyone involved in supporting this weekend’s Music for Vets.
“This show is to benefit veteran's’ relief in the area,” Niemiec shared. “And this has grown to be the second-largest music event in the county.”
The council approved the second reading of an ordinance rezoning from B-1 to R-2.
Petitioners Anthony Bryce and Ashley Castillon requested an amendment to the official zoning map for a parcel located at 645 W. Flaming Gorge Way from B-1 (General Business) to R-2 (Single Family Residential). The petitioners requested this change in order to construct a single-family residential home. The tract of land is comprised of two adjoining lots along West Flaming Gorge Way.
Mayor Rust stated that he believes most citizens have an interest in the sixth penny multi-purpose tax.
“I think it’s unanimous that everyone is supporting it,” he said. "The quality of life is an important issue and the sixth penny tax will help with that."
City Administrator Reed Clevenger thanked all emergency responders for keeping everyone safe during the morning’s lockdown at the Sweetwater County courthouse.
“It lasted about an hour and we were able to go back to normal business,” Clevenger mentioned. “We will meet and see what we could have done better.”
He added, “Our staff acted fast. For it not being a practice drill, it went pretty smooth but there are things we can improve on.”
Green River Police Department Chief Tom Jarvie said, "All call-in threats will always be taken seriously."
"We've been training for awhile and it has paid off," he added. "Even though we didn't find the threat credible after investigating, it was still a good exercise."