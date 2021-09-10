...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT
this evening. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any
existing or new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone....289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone....279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater.
* WIND: West to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated dry thunderstorms could develop during
the afternoon which could result in very strong, gusty winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 144 on Thursday, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state saw 348 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, along with 185 new probable cases.
However, the number of new reports of recoveries, 677, exceeded the number of new cases, leaving the state with 4,024 active cases, a decline of 144 from Wednesday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases, 773; Laramie County had 405; Campbell County had 311; Fremont had 302; Sweetwater had 297; Uinta had 268;
Sheridan had 250; Park had 202; Converse had 154; Lincoln had 145; Hot Springs had 123; Teton had 122; Albany had 101; Carbon had 96; Goshen had 86; Washakie had 68; Crook had 62; Platte had 50; Johnson had 49; Big Horn had 48; Weston had 44; Sublette had 41, and Niobrara had 27.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 79,830 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 74,927 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for coronavirus treatment declined by 16 on Thursday, falling to 217 from Wednesday’s total of 233.
The highest number of patients was found at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 52, followed by Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center with 34.