Local performing arts group, Actors' Mission is wrapping up the 20th season with their production of "Ripcord." 

ROCK SPRINGS -- Actors' Mission will perform "Ripcord," a contemporary comedy by David Lindsay-Abaire, as the final show of its 20th season. Roy O. Hansen, Jr., a founding member of Actors' Mission, directs. Performances will take place May 12 - May 13, May 18 - 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, at 2 p.m.

Admission is free and all performances include a complimentary meal served one hour before the performance.

