ROCK SPRINGS – To kick off summer, the Actors Mission will be treating the public to a humorous but heartwarming performance at the Broadway Theater.
According to Director Shane Westfall, The Sweet Delilah Swim Club is about friendship and how important it is as everyone goes through the changes in their lives.
“The story is about five ladies who met in college when they were on the swim team together,” Westfall explained. “Each year, they have a special weekend together at a beach cabin named Sweet Delilah. There, they catch up on the major events and changes in each other’s lives.
“Although it is certainly a comedy, it is really a tender story about the support that we can provide for one another.”
Westfall has previously served as Assistant Director, but this is his first time directing a full show.
“Directing this show has been a delightful experience, thus far,” Westfall shared. “Others at the Actors’ Mission have been great about providing me support with any questions I have, but they have also left me alone to explore my own creative ideas, for better or worse.”
He added, “It parallels the support we see on stage in this play. I would not have been able to put together this show without the friends I have at the Actor’s Mission to help guide me along the way.”
Westfall doesn’t want to give away what happens in the show but he said the central message is those in our lives can be a vital source of support in tough times.
“Life can often be tough, but with the right friends in our lives, we can face those challenges with a smile and a laugh shared among friends.”
The following is the cast of The Sweet Delilah Swim Club:
Sheree – Aubrey Jeppson
Dinah – Lainie Poisel
Lexie – Crisye Dyess
Jeri Neal – Nina Tyler
Vernadette – Ann Maria Mattila
“There are first-timers in this production and they’re all doing a stellar job,” said Tyler. “The challenge is to get us to look the same age. Every cast member is a different age – from their twenties to our fifties so I can’t wait to see how we’ll look.”
Tyler describes her character, Jeri Neal, as naïve, sweet and very trusting.
“I’m nothing like her,” Tyler laughed. “But I guess you can say she’s the moral compass of the group.”
Poisel, on the other hand, said her character is “very true to her nature.” She takes on the role of Dinah, a driven attorney who likes martinis.
“She is not very fond of children. She can be intimidating and competitive. She also has a secret,” Poisel revealed.
Mattila shared a few on-stage challenges such as playing a woman recovering from injuries.
“Vernadette has the world’s worst luck,” she said. “Everything bad happens to her so you’ll have to see how she looks in each act.”
She added, “It’s a very funny play but the ending is quite poignant.”
Dyess describes her character, Lexie, as very outgoing, youth-obsessed and inappropriate.
“She’s very vain. She’s always focusing on her looks and wonders if something’s wrong,” she shared. “But as a person, she is very outgoing.”
Dyess joined Actors Mission to make new friends.
“I was depressed a lot and needed to get out of bed,” she said. “They gave me a chance to audition at the last minute and I was very excited to get the part.
She added, “I had acted for a long time. This time, I have a lot of lines but I’ll be ready.
“This is good for me.”
Jeppson decribes her character, Sheree, as a very Type A individual.
“She likes to have everything planned, she always has to participate and she’s really good in a crisis, in spite of her being controlling,” she explained.
According to Westfall, the best experience in directing the show is “the opportunity to bring a personal vision to the stage and share it with others.”
“Different people may read the same script and come up with many different visions of how it could be represented,” he pointed out.
Westfall was a technical theatre major in college. He received his Ph.D. in psychology, which eventually brought him back to the Rock Springs area.
Shortly after arriving, he attended an Actors’ Mission show when they were still performing at the Elks.
“I thought that it was a great production and I wanted to get more involved,” he said. “I contacted Brad Russell to see if he needed help. As I now know, we always need help at the Actors’ Mission. I’ve been involved in almost every production in some capacity since then.”
Westfall is excited to see new cast members from around the community on stage this time.
“Community theatre provides a great opportunity to meet people in the community that you might never know otherwise. We tend to live in our own bubbles and through community theatre, we get the chance to make new friendships and work together for a common cause.”
The Actors’ Mission presents The Sweet Delilah Swim Club at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs on Thursday, June 16, Friday, June 17, Saturday, June 18, Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25. Doors open at 6 p.m. A complimentary meal will be served. The performances start at 7 p.m.
There will also be a matinee on Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. A complimentary meal will be served on that day as well. There is no admission fee but donations are appreciated.