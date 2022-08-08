ROCK SPRINGS – The Actors’ Mission is calling all wannabes.
“Page to Stage” is a 24-hour opportunity for playwrights, directors and actors to use their creativity with the community theater of Rock Springs.
Actors’ Mission is organizing this event in recognition of their 20-year anniversary, according to Nina Tyler who has been a director and actress in many productions.
“It’s our way to kick off our season with a little something different,” said Tyler. “We’ve never done this.”
Participants are invited to meet at Bunning Park at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 19 for a complimentary meal.
Following their alumni picnic, Actors’ Mission is inviting anyone interested “to play” with them.
“We want writers, directors, actors and crew,” Tyler shared. “Based on who attends and what their interests are, we will break off into teams of writers, director and actors.”
She added, “The writers will then write a play. The actors will be called back to rehearse it with the director and we will perform the play the following night, Saturday, the 20th of August at the Broadway Theater.”
The performance starts at 7p.m. They will serve their customary complimentary dinner at 6 p.m.
“We have been talking about doing a script to stage event for almost a decade and we are so excited to be able to do this!” Tyler expressed. “This is a fairly common thing nationwide. It will give us a chance to show the community just how mighty the mission is and flex our moxie!
“We have such a talented and devoted core crew. We want to expand and share.”
Participants should bring a sleeping bag or bedding to the theater in case they need a nap.
Tyler noted that they should expect to commit to the full 24 hours.
“There will be food, fun and hard work,” she mentioned. “The result will be exponentially rewarding as we pull off this bit of calculated magic!”
“It has long been a tradition of Actors Mission to showcase local playwrights. This is the perfect opportunity for folks to test the waters and write something that will be performed.”
“We’ll bring our muscle, our know-how and even our sets but what is performed will be contingent on who shows up and how good they are,” she winked.
