Image one

Sweetwater County resident Daniel Bendtsen will be playing Floyd Collins in the Actors' Mission production of "Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave."

 Photo courtesy of David Gutierrez

ROCK SPRINGS -- Actors’ Mission will be presenting the mostly true story of "Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave," Nov. 9 -13, at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs. Performances begin at 7 p.m., Nov. 9 - 12. There will be a matinee on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. An Actors’ Mission tradition, a complimentary meal will be served one hour prior to all performances and there is no admission fee. Donations are welcome.

Set in Kentucky where caves were a source of tourism and revenue, Floyd Collins set out in 1925 to find another entrance to the popular Mammoth Cave. Instead, he found himself trapped, and trapped for life. For two weeks, Floyd lay pinned underground by a boulder in Sand Cave. Rescue attempts evolved into a nationwide media circus heightened by the new invention of radio broadcasts.

