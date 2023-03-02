AM building

Actor's Mission presents an evening of one-act plays, "Everybody" and "No Exit" at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs throughout the month of March. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Actors’ Mission will present the third program of its 20th season, a thematically unified night of shorter play, at the Broadway Theater on March 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

Admission is free and a complimentary meal will be served one hour before the show.

