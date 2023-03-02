ROCK SPRINGS – Actors’ Mission will present the third program of its 20th season, a thematically unified night of shorter play, at the Broadway Theater on March 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.
Admission is free and a complimentary meal will be served one hour before the show.
This production will be made up of two separate one-act plays, both exploring complex issues of morality and mortality. The first play, “Everybody”, was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins as a humorous modern adaptation of 15th-century morality play “Everyman.” It examines the meaning of life, as well as what we can take with us at its end. This performance is directed by Heather Pristash.
The cast for “Everybody” includes:
Usher: Ivy Kropf
Death: Jeff Varley
Somebodies: Daniel Bendtsen, Najmah Elgelaawi, David Gutierrez, Kurt Hensley, Tony Hills, Lark Kropf, Heather E. Pristash, Amber Surbeck,
Time: Desmond Hills
Love: Shannon Bendtsen
The second play, “No Exit”, is an existentialist classic by Jean-Paul Sartre. It is a spellbinding character piece focusing on three newly deceased people dealing with who they were in the world and what will happen to them now. This performance is directed by Shane Westfall.
The cast for “No Exit” includes:
Valet: Aurora Baker
Garcin: Jim Gustafson
Inez: Sierra Marissa-Taylor Bernal
Estelle: Sarah Schaeperkotter
Founded in 2002, by Geoff Petersen and Sharon Dolan, Actors' Mission is dedicated to open auditions and provides opportunities for the community to participate in theatrical experiences and to enjoy a diverse range of stage genres. Actors' Mission has never charged admission for any regular-season performance and provides a free meal before each show. All performances are funded by grants from Sweetwater B.O.C.E.S. and The Wyoming Arts Council, as well as patron donations.
Actors' Mission invites the public to celebrate their 20-year anniversary by auditioning for productions, volunteer in stagecraft and bringing friends to their performances.