...A Winter Storm will bring Snow across southwest Wyoming
beginning late this Afternoon...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snowfall amounts generally 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher
amounts are possible across parts of southern Sweetwater County.
Precipitation may begin as rain or a rain and snow mix across
parts of the region Monday night before changing over to snow
early Tuesday morning.
* WHERE...Southwest and south central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Late this afternoon through Tuesday.
Pictured in the back row is Aimee White who plays the character of Jessie. Pictured in the front row from left to right is Jim Gustafson, Donovan Rawlings and Jeff Varley, who play Mark, TJ and Richard respectively.
Pictured in the back row from left two right are director Erika Hunsaker and actor Aimee White.
Pictured in the front row from left two right are actors Jim Gustafson, Donovan Rawlings and Jeff Varley.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Actor’s Mission is presenting “Beer for Breakfast” at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs.
The play tells an intriguing tale about a set of life-long friends coming together for a weekend of reconnecting. However, things don’t go as planned and hilarity ensues because of it.
The three friends, TJ, Mark and Richard, are played by Donovan Rawlings, Jim Gustafson and Jeff Varley respectively. When they are joined by Jessie, an additional friend’s wife played by Aimee White, their friendship dynamics morph into something new.
Through the dialogue and the actors’ portrayal of the characters, the play is sure to make audience members laugh and maybe even shed a few tears.
“Beer for Breakfast” is being directed by Erika Hunsaker.
Hunsaker has been with the Actor’s mission for around 10 years and is making her directorial debut with this play.
“I’ve been in quite a few productions with the Actor’s mission but this is the first one I've directed,” Hunsaker said. “
To prepare for the production, Hunsaker said that the cast and crew have been working on it since the end of August.
“I feel so proud of this show. I think it is so funny. A lot of straight plays can be redundant or dense at times,” Hunsaker said. “But this one is so refreshing. I think the relationships between the friends makes the play so great.”
Hunsaker also said that because the friends have such a long and rich history, it adds a lot of dimensions to each of the characters.
“I mean, all of the characters have done a phenomenal job. They make their friendship feel so real and relatable,” Hunsaker said. “I’m so proud of them and all of the hard work they’ve put in; not just them but the all of the crew, too.”
Hunsaker said that she encourages those in the community to come out and see the show.
“I just want everyone to come see it. Come for a good laugh, come for a good cry or come for whatever you’ll get out of it.”
“After having to deal with everything that came with the pandemic, I think ‘Beer for Breakfast’ is so refreshing. It’s a great opportunity to just have a good laugh.”
Admission to the “Beer for Breakfast” play is free and a complimentary meal is provided one hour before each performance.
The last three performances will be on Oct. 21, 22 and 23, each starting at 7 p.m.