Floyd Collins
Image Courtesy of Actors' Mission

ROCK SPRINGS -- Actors’ Mission will hold open auditions for the first play of its 20th season, Thursday, Sept. 8, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College in Room 1302. Auditions will continue on Friday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St.

There are five male and two female roles available in this upcoming production. All ages are welcome. No experience or advanced preparation is necessary.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus