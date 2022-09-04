ROCK SPRINGS -- Actors’ Mission will hold open auditions for the first play of its 20th season, Thursday, Sept. 8, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College in Room 1302. Auditions will continue on Friday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St.
There are five male and two female roles available in this upcoming production. All ages are welcome. No experience or advanced preparation is necessary.
The performance is based on a true story about American cave explorer Floyd Collins.
In early 1925, Collins became trapped while exploring Sand Cave. He had been in search of fame and fortune. The fortune never arrived but the story of the attempts to rescue him swept the nation and has kept his name alive until the present day.
“Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave” is the story of his ordeal, but it’s also a story of media sensationalism, the effects of crisis on a town, and the role of truth in storytelling. These elements come together to provide an “almost operatic” theatrical event, according to Director Nina Tyler.
Founded in 2002 by Geoff Petersen and Sharon Dolan, Actors' Mission is dedicated to open auditions and provides opportunities for the community to participate in theatrical experiences and to enjoy a diverse range of stage genres. Actors' Mission has never charged admission for any performance and provides a free meal before each show.
All performances are funded by grants from Sweetwater B.O.C.E.S. and The Wyoming Arts Council and by patron donations.