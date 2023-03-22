H and L

Actors' Mission has been topping off their 20th anniversary with several performances for the community to attend at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs. From left to right, Lynn Colt and Hannah Romero discuss their father's condition in "Silent Sky."

 Photo Courtesy of Actors' Mission

ROCK SPRINGS -- Actors’ Mission, a local non-profit community theater is set to bring the curtain down on its eventful 20th anniversary. Actors’ Mission was first established by a local group of people with the mission to “feed the body and nourish the mind.” The core principles of the theater are to provide theater opportunities and teaching for interested citizens regardless of socio-economic status or other barriers, to offer non-traditional theater fare for audiences, and to provide free admission and a soup kitchen meal prior to every performance. The theater typically produces four regular-season show per year with help from Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

Actors’ Mission renovated the exterior of its’ offices with a generous donation of $5000.00 from Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) in 2022, but board president Shane Westfall said that RMP’s collaboration with Actors’ Mission goes back to 2018.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus