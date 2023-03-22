...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, with only an inch or so in western Sweetwater County.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, with the higher gusts
occurring over the eastern half of Sweetwater County.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, and East Sweetwater
County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall
late this morning, then again from 3 PM through 9 PM Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Actors' Mission has been topping off their 20th anniversary with several performances for the community to attend at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs. From left to right, Lynn Colt and Hannah Romero discuss their father's condition in "Silent Sky."
ROCK SPRINGS -- Actors’ Mission, a local non-profit community theater is set to bring the curtain down on its eventful 20th anniversary. Actors’ Mission was first established by a local group of people with the mission to “feed the body and nourish the mind.” The core principles of the theater are to provide theater opportunities and teaching for interested citizens regardless of socio-economic status or other barriers, to offer non-traditional theater fare for audiences, and to provide free admission and a soup kitchen meal prior to every performance. The theater typically produces four regular-season show per year with help from Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).
Actors’ Mission renovated the exterior of its’ offices with a generous donation of $5000.00 from Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) in 2022, but board president Shane Westfall said that RMP’s collaboration with Actors’ Mission goes back to 2018.
"Since then, Rocky Mountain Power has donated $45,000 to Actors’ Mission. We are fortunate to have a building donated to us that we are in the process of renovating," said Westfall. "Bringing a building that is over 100 years old up to code has been a challenge. Fortunately Rock Mountain Power has been there to help along the way. Funds from Rocky Mountain Power of the years have also helped us to add a fire suppression system and a new roof over the building."
In February 2023, the Actors’ Mission was honored as a recipient of the Governor’s Arts Award for substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts. Due to weather, representatives from the Actors' Mission were unable to attend the ceremony and Dr. Bernadine Craft accepted the award on behalf of the organization. She invites the public to attend a reception and ceremony to be announced soon to present the award to Actors’ Mission and watch a screening of the televised ceremony and reception.
During its’ 20th anniversary season, Actors’ Mission provided the community with an array of diverse productions. A new offering this past year was the 24 hour Page to Stage event, where the public was invited for an over-nighter at the Broadway Theater beginning at 7 p.m. From the pool of participants, three one-act plays were written, rehearsed and performed 24 hours later. The event showcased the amazing talent in the community and provided folks an opportunity to try something new.
“Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave" gave a portrayal of a real-life explorer trapped within a Kentucky cave for two weeks while a media circus ensued amid failed rescue attempts.
“Silent Sky” paid homage to Henrietta Leavitt, the American astronomer who worked as a human computer and discovered the period-luminosity relationship of stars, paving the way for her male counterparts to estimate the age and span of the universe.
"Morality and Mortality" offered audiences the opportunity to ponder big existential questions about the meaning of life, what it means to live a good one, and what happens when you don’t. Board member Nina Tyler is proud of the new faces appearing both onstage and behind the scenes.
“This year, we’ve had two new assistant directors, two new directors and several folks from the community that haven’t done a project with us before, in addition to some core members," said Tyler. " It’s important for the community to understand that we try to balance our season with a little something for everybody to enjoy and to participate in. We are committed to open auditions regardless of experience. We seek community input during our readers’ committee campaign. We teach the skills needed to get up onstage, or work just outside the spotlight. This season, our youngest cast member was twelve and our oldest was 75.”
The final production for the 2023 season will be "Ripcord" by David Lindsay-Abaire. A comic tale of adversaries, it depicts two senior citizens of opposing temperaments who try to outdo each other for the best bed in the room. Performances will be in May, and as always, the public is invited to attend free of charge, and to enjoy the free meal provided by the troupe prior to performances.
Tyler said, “This is a wonderful and heartwarming comedy that is the perfect cap to the season and we hope everybody comes on out for dinner and a wonderful show. We would like to thank our community for the support we’ve enjoyed over this year and the past two decades. That was just Act One!”
Anyone who would like more information about Actors’ Mission, please visit their Facebook page or actorrsmission.org.