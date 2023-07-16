ROCK SPRINGS -- “What is more immoral than war?” - Marquis de Sade.
Auditions for the Actors’ Mission’s upcoming production of “Marat/Sade” will take place at the Actors’ Mission building, 440 S. Main St., in downtown Rock Springs. Audition dates are July 22, 1 - 4 p.m., July 23, 5-8 p.m., and July 24, 5 - 8 p.m. This play has a large cast. A variety of large and small roles will be available for all ages. No experience is necessary, and no prepared monologue is needed to audition.
“This is a show that I've loved for years,” Shane Westfall, director, expressed. “When I was in high school, I saw a production at a small black box theatre in Dallas and it's stuck with me ever since.”
He explained that when they were looking for scripts for their 21st season, Marat/Sade was his “immediate suggestion.”
“I'm thrilled that we can bring this one to the stage.”
Westfall pointed out that like most theatre, what people take home from the show varies a lot from person to person.
“One can simply enjoy an evening of entertainment and I'm happy with that,” he said. “I do feel like this show has a lot of depth, though. It deals with some very timely themes, such as freedom and society. The script explores the notion of a revolution, essentially asking if revolution is something external or if we need to make changes within ourselves.”
He noted that the script is a play within a play, set in an insane asylum.
“’The Marquis de Sade’ puts on a play about the French revolution, culminating in the assassination of President Marat. One may simply enjoy the historical aspects.”
He added, “Of course, putting on a play in an asylum is not an easy task, and Sade often finds his actors uncooperative, putting in lines he tries to suppress and breaking character to speak directly to the crowd. There are also musical elements, although this is not a traditional musical. The musical themes add to the feeling of the play, but don't advance the plot or story.
“If anything, it creates more of a sense of alienation to go with the asylum.”
Anyone interested in auditioning may contact Westfall at shane8911@yahoo.com with questions or if alternative auditions arrangements are needed. This production contains adult themes and language.