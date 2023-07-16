AM building

Actors' Mission are seeking performers for their upcoming production, "Marat/Sade." It is a large cast offering a wide range of opportunities. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- “What is more immoral than war?” - Marquis de Sade.

Auditions for the Actors’ Mission’s upcoming production of “Marat/Sade” will take place at the Actors’ Mission building, 440 S. Main St., in downtown Rock Springs. Audition dates are July 22, 1 - 4 p.m., July 23, 5-8 p.m., and July 24, 5 - 8 p.m. This play has a large cast. A variety of large and small roles will be available for all ages. No experience is necessary, and no prepared monologue is needed to audition.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus