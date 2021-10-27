ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the holiday season with the annul Adopt-A-Tree program.
To make the community look bright and merry, businesses, families, groups and individuals decorate trees along Dewar Drive and Elk Street.
Residents and businesses may sign up for a tree on Monday, November 1st. The office opens at 8 a. m.
Organizations and individuals are asked to decorate their tree and use their own lights.
The price per tree will be $35 for Chamber members and $40 for non-Chamber members.
Trees may be decorated between November 1st and December 4th.
According to Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee, the organization has been offering a ‘three-year tree plan’ for the past three years.
“It is available for people who want to have the same tree for three years,” Lee said.
An advantage for purchasers to buy a tree for three years all at once is they don’t have to wait in a long line to get one.
“Since I’ve been working here at the Chamber, I have seen people come here at 10 p.m. and stay here throughout the night to sign up for a tree,” Lee mentioned.
“That’s how much it means to them.”
“Coming in here at 6 a.m. wasn’t early enough!” he chuckled. “It was bizarre to see that at first but soon, I realized how important it was to them to purchase that tree.”
Lee went on to explain that the trees in front of the Chamber of Commerce office are considered “premier trees.”
“The premier trees are purchased by the American Legion,” Lee revealed. “They represent our fallen heroes."
Adopt-A-Tree began almost 20 years ago.
Throughout the years, mixed opinions about the annual tradition have circulated.
“There may be some challenges. People either love it or hate it but it brings the community together.”
According to Lee, “in the past, the clients from LifeSkills have voted on the Most Outstanding Tree. This year, we’ve invited Nowcap and Able Hands to vote for the winner.”
He said, “It’s more than just decorating a tree, it involves different organizations and our community.”
“A huge appreciation goes to the City of Rock Springs,” Lee added. “They handle the repairs, plug everything in and they make sure everything goes smoothly. They’re incredible.”
Lee also appreciates the support from Rocky Mountain Power.
“Rocky Mountain Power gave us a grant to get new cords last year,” he said. “We were excited about that.”
Christmas lights must meet all safety regulations and must be the smallest, miniature-sized LED bulbs. The larger bulbs will blow the circuits out.
Only battery or solar powered spotlights will be allowed and must be within 18 inches from the trunk of the tree. Lights must be fastened to the trees with clips designated for live trees only. No nails, wire, metal bands, zip ties, tape or strings are permitted.
Only one sign per tree is allowed. Purchasers may use a sign no larger than 36’’x24” identifying the business, organization or person.
Participants are also advised not to drive on the lawn surrounding the trees or leave any debris under the trees.
They are also asked not to climb the trees.
For more information about the Adopt-A-Tree program, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce may be contacted at 307-362-3771 or ceo@rockspringschamber.com.
Residents and businesses in Green River can sign up for a tree at the Green River Chamber of Commerce West Flaming Gorge Way on Monday, November 1 at 8:30 a.m.
There are 50 trees available to adopt on Uinta Drive. Each tree is $35.
CEO Green River Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Herrera said, "Each tree is beautiful and they have special meaning to those who are decorating them.
"It's so nice to see them while we're on our way home from work," Herrera shared. "It's dark enough to enjoy the lights and they spread some holiday cheer through our community."
For more information about the Adopt-A-Tree in Green River, contact Green River Chamber of Commerce at 307-875-5711 or go to www.grchamber.com.