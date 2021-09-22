...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and
Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY...Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the low to mid 70s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Wild horses will be available for adoption in October in person and online.
CHEYENNE -- Wild horses will be available for adoption in October in person and online.
Oct. 1, Wheatland Off-Range Corral: approximately 25-35 untrained wild horses and burros will be available at the corral’s monthly public adoption. The gates open at 8 a.m. and horses and burros will be adopted on a first come, first served basis with the event scheduled to end at 3 p.m. The facility is located at 1005 North Wheatland Highway in Wheatland, Wyoming.
Oct. 12 – 19, Wyoming Honor Farm: approximately 25 wild horses will be offered via the Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral: https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. The horses are saddle-started and halter-started, and come from herd management areas throughout Wyoming.
Prior to the adoption, complete your online application, browse the individual animal profiles, and learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting a wild horse at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Bids start at $125.
Wild horses available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands. As part of our efforts to find every horse and burro a good home, the BLM offers up to $1,000 to adopt an untrained animal. The adoption incentive is offered for all untrained horses at the Wheatland event.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act, passed unanimously by Congress and signed into law on Dec. 15, 1971. To mark this anniversary, the BLM is holding a series of events around the country highlighting the value of wild horses and burros as enduring symbols of our national heritage. Learn more at https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/50th-anniversary.
For more information about the events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.