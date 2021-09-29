SWEETWATER COUNTY -- It's nice to come home to someone you know will be excited to see you. For many, that means having a pet eagerly greet you at the door.
Unfortunately, many animals don't get so lucky to have a loving owner or a home to call their own.
For over 30 years, the Red Desert Humane Society has been helping displaced pets find homes in Sweetwater County.
Heidi Hernandez has been the shelter manager for three years.
"We only take in cats and dogs," Hernandez said. "With dogs, we rarely have under 10 at a time. It kind of depends on whether or not we have a litter of puppies brought to us. But right now, we have 17 dogs in our care."
When it comes to cats, Hernandez said that they rarely have under 25 at a time.
The humane society gets animals from all across the county.
"We pull animals from a few different shelters; really any of them that need help. We start with our local shelters, like Rock Springs Animal Control and Green River Animal Control. The shelter in Riverton is always really full, so we help them out, too," Hernandez explained. "We also take pets that have been surrendered by their owners. We unfortunately have a waiting list for that."
Hernandez noted that due to the pandemic giving people more time at home, their adoption rates were really high last year. However, as more people have gone back to their normal live, that rate has plummeted.
"We've had more surrendered pets this year compared to the ones that have been adopted. Now that people are spending less time at home, they don't have the time to dedicate to a pet."
For the animals at Red Desert Humane Society, the amount of time they stay can vary. According to Hernandez, it can range anywhere from weeks all the way up to six months.
"It really just depends on how quickly they can get adopted. We get busier in the spring and summer months, and usually slows down during the winter."
To help get the animals adopted, the humane society hosts adoption events in the community.
"As far as adoption events go, we try to hold at least one a month We've held them at Petco before," Hernandez said. "Square State Brewing has been amazing to us. They've let us use their patio for people to come by and see the dogs during the adoption events."
They also hold fundraising events throughout the year.
On Oct. 23, they will be holding the 2021 Fur Ball at Holiday Inn. There will be live and silent actions, as well as raffles. Additional information about the event can be found at the Red Desert Humane Society Facebook page.
For those in the community wanting to volunteer, there are plenty of opportunities.
"We just started 'dog walk Fridays,' Hernandez said. "we're wanting to get people back out here. With a set schedule for volunteers to come out, it helps things run smoothly.
Hernandez went on to say that once a volunteer comes out to walk one of the dogs and completes their paperwork, that opens up other times for them to come out.
Anyone looking to adopt a pet can schedule an appointment to do so.
"If someone is looking to adopt one of our animals, we'll set up an appointment for them to come out here," Hernandez explained. "They get the chance to spend time with the animal to make sure it's a right fit. Once they fill out the adoption application, it takes a day or two for it to come back."
If someone is looking to spend their time volunteering or wanting to adopt a pet, they can get the process started by calling the humane society at 307-362-1636.