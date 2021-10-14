Adult hockey drop in at family recreation center By Shaquille Davis sdavis@rocketminer.com Oct 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rock Springs Family Recreation Center announces open hockey coming up. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is hosting open hockey to any eligible participants. Sessions are free for those with memberships, but $7 for the daily fee. Participants must sign up early to guarantee a spot that will consist of 30 skaters and four goalies. Patrons can come on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 9:15 p.m. and/or Sundays at 3:30 p.m.To sign up, call 307-352-1445 or email Adam_stio@rswy.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Arrest Report: Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9 Arrest Report: Saturday, October 9, 2021 Merchant of the Month: Bi-Rite keeps making history Arrest Report: Thursday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 8 Stinchcomb squashes state pumpkin record Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.