Hockey

Rock Springs Family Recreation Center announces open hockey coming up.

ROCK SPRINGS - The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center is hosting open hockey to any eligible participants. 

Sessions are free for those with memberships, but $7 for the daily fee. 

Participants must sign up early to guarantee a spot that will consist of 30 skaters and four goalies. 

Patrons can come on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 9:15 p.m. and/or Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

To sign up, call 307-352-1445 or email Adam_stio@rswy.net

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus