...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Wyoming, including the
following areas, East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge and Rock
Springs and Green River.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms each afternoon and evening through Sunday will
have the potential to produce heavy rain. This would lead to
localized flooding across portions of Sweetwater County
through Sunday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Former Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar is all too familiar with the challenges the new mayor will face as of January 2023. The mayoral and city council candidate forum wrapped up the week-long election debates at the Broadway Theater on Friday, August 12, 2022. More coverage on Friday evening's debate will be available in Wednesday's issue of the Rocket Miner.
ROCK SPRINGS – From the specific purpose tax to economic development and everything else in between, five Rock Springs mayoral candidates put their two cents in at the Broadway Theater on Friday, August 12, 2022.
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted the debate.
Rick Lee, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce said, “The only thing in life that is inevitable is change. The changes that will take place in the next year will bring new leadership. It's a leadership that will face new challenges.
“It is our hope that after we elect this new leadership, we will all work together for our collective betterment and overcome the diversity that is tearing us apart.”
Mayoral candidates included Matthew Jackman, Wally Johnson, Kathy Phelps, Max Mickelson and David Radakovich.
Candidates for the Rock Springs city council also had the opportunity to express their views on local issues. Those running for the council included David Thompson, Daniel Pedri, Randy Hanson, Eric Bingham and Tom Allen.
Allen was not on the panel due to a medical emergency but Lee read his statements to the constituents in the audience.
Local radio personality Tom Ellis was the moderator.
After the event, Rocket-Miner caught up with voters for their thoughts on the evening’s debates.
“Some of them understand the issues and some of them don’t,” said former mayor Carl Demshar. “The only way you’re going to find out the depth of those issues is to go into the office and do the job on a day-to-day basis.”
He added, “What I’ve heard tonight is from a bunch of good people. Most of them showed the ability to easily do the job. The biggest issue they’ll be facing is the budgetary concerns and obviously, the structure of the city.”
Sweetwater County Homeland Security Coordinator Emily Covey said she “really enjoyed the mayoral debate.”
“It really solidified my decision,” she shared. “It was wonderful to hear all the comments and because of their answers, I have made up my mind who to vote for.”
Covey pointed out that it was “refreshing to see the candidates respecting each other.”
“I feel our world has been broken so much. I don’t want to hear any more negativity,” she expressed. “I want to hear from a candidate what they’re going to do for my town. I want to know about all the positive goals they have for this community because that’s what I look forward to the most.
“I am so tired of all the negativity and the bad things we’ve had to endure. It’s time to look forward to a positive future and move forward.”
The primary election is Tuesday, August 16.
Additional coverage on this debate will be available soon.