GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County communities are invited to celebrate the lives that were saved from a recent home fire and help a Green River family to heal.
The Wadsworth Family Benefit Dinner and Auction will take place Saturday, April 9 at the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N. 2nd St. in Green River. Doors open at 5 p.m. General admission is $10. Admission for children, 6 to12 years old is $5. Free admission for children under 5. Attendees may purchase 10 raffle tickets for $10.
Green River resident Matt Wadsworth was working a night shift on Feb. 1, 2022 while his wife and four children slept soundly at home. A fire started in the early morning hours.
Luckily, Rock Springs resident Ryan Pasborg was driving by on his way to work and saw the blaze from the road. Out of the four children, three escaped with minor injuries. They told Pasborg that their younger brother Weston was still inside with their mother. He rescued them from the burning home and waited for help to arrive. The one child is recovering with multiple burns that required surgery and Wadworth’s wife Stephanie was left in critical condition.
Wadsworth’s older sister Jennifer Barrett have known Stephanie for about 15 years.
According to Barrett, her brother and Stephanie met at Western Wyoming Community College. Soon, they married in Jackson Hole.
“They are very close and Matt loves his bride deeply,” said Barrett. “We are extremely grateful she is with us.”
She added, “Stephanie is making great progress and she has been incredibly brave considering she sustained burns over 35% of her body.”
Barrett said she was finally released to come home recently and she will have extensive therapy.
“Weston has been recovering well,” she mentioned. “He’s keeping everyone moving and is delighted his mother is home.”
Barrett had moved to Kentucky a year ago.
“When I got the call about this terrible tragedy, I felt helpless being so far away,” she expressed. “I was about to book a flight back home to help and then realized I could be helpful in other ways.”
Immediately, Barrett, along with some friends and volunteers, started a social media group page to keep others posted about her nephew’s and sister-in-law's progress.
“We wanted to help others to know how and when they could help,” she explained. “We offered updates and created a space to gather amd coordinate donations and fundraising.
“The love and action shown to our family in this time has been humbling.”
She said, “I told my brother it really pays to be a good human. Everyone that knows Matt, Stephanie and the kids has jumped into help.”
“Losing a home and their contents is heavy and devastating,” she shared. “But losing family is so much worse.
“I can't thank the hero enough. Ryan Pasborg is now family and we are beyond grateful for his courage.”
Barrett pointed out that their goal is to raise funds and gather household items in order for the family could focus on healing. They have successfully gathered a house full of items, clothing and supplies to help them get into a rental home.
“The benefit dinner has been a collaboration with Matt's awesome co-workers at Church and Dwight and other wonderful volunteers,” she praised. “I am excited that I will be there in person for this event so I can finally hug them and the wonderful people that made this possible.”
She said, “Expect a delicious dinner, specialty desserts, amazing big ticket auction items and raffle baskets. They’re all donations from our beautiful community.”
There will be a live DJ and games for the kids.
“This event will help them take the next steps to get on their feet,” Barrett said. “This is a super important milestone for the family to be out of the burn center and on to the next chapter.”
The funds raised will go towards bills and the home recovery process that lies ahead.
“I love my brother and his precious family,” Barrett expressed. “My parents have gone above and beyond to hold this all together.
“My mother Lavonne Wadsworth is a true hero and the rock of unconditional love. She needs a medal!”
To get tickets online, go to https://wadsworthfamilybenefitgr.rsvpify.com.