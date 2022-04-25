ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater Against Trafficking still has a few hurdles to jump over to create more housing for survivors.
Based on a 2016 article from The Denver Post, children and teenagers are typically handled no differently than any other juvenile criminal. They’re placed into a juvenile detention facility for evaluation and detoxification. This stage can last from days to months, depending on the availability of beds at other “suitable” sites.
The article also mentions that children who are bounced around the juvenile justice or foster care systems usually end up right back in “the life.”
According to Christal Martin, founder and executive director for Sweetwater Against Trafficking/Rising Hope, specialized housing is needed for survivors.
“Currently, we are working with a survivor who didn’t have placement opportunity so we found a need to start a facility,” said Martin. “We’re organizing several fundraisers and working with several communities to collaborate in order to obtain grants to set up housing.”
Fundraisers may include a barnyard dance in Pinedale and a golf tournament in August at the Rolling Green.
According to Martin, putting a victimized youth in a group home for troubled teenagers doesn’t always produce positive outcomes.
She also said that since families are required to sign documentation for young survivors, those survivors can’t even go to shelters for abused women.
“There is a big gap.”
Uinta, Lincoln, Fremont and Carbon counties are joining forces with Sweetwater County to help provide places for survivor after-care.
“I have been working with a client for fourteen months and she still needs assistance,” Martin shared. “But she is doing so much better.
“Her growth is amazing. It’s so beautiful to watch.”
Martin pointed out that after 24 months, a trafficking survivor could go back into a trafficking situation.
“If we don’t start breaking through the trauma and start the healing, it will be a lifetime process for them.”
Martin mentioned that working with families can be long-term when the victimized youths are placed in a foster home or in an adoptive home.
The organization is looking for individuals who specialize in trauma therapy.
“It’s hard to find good therapeutic care for situations like this.”
While most families have turned their own away after they’ve been rescued, some reunions have occurred.
The grandparents of a current survivor said they would pick her up “in a heartbeat,” Martin said.
“She wanted to stay though and that was her decision,” Martin shared. “That’s what we encourage, especially in a trafficking situation – first and foremost, getting that ‘voice and choice’ back.
“You can advocate for yourself so you’re not under the control of someone else.”
When survivors don’t have that choice, she clarified, chances of getting back into a trafficking situation increase.
Sweetwater Against Trafficking hasn’t only encountered youth survivors but they’ve encountered those in their 40s as well.
During their upcoming meetings in other counties, the organization is going to see how the resources can work to benefit survivors.
“We believe it takes a team or a village to help survivors.”
Martin hopes to build an adult survivor home in Pinedale. She believes that Sublette County “can harness that kind of care.”
“They’re very loving and supportive of the community and it’s centrally located,” she noted.
One volunteer pointed out that “since there are outdoor recreational opportunities in the county, it could be therapeutic to survivors.”
The organization is preparing to do detention center training for adult inmates who identify themselves as trafficking survivors. Most of these inmates have been arrested for drug use issues.
Most victims are sedated when they find themselves in a trafficking situation but some are already hooked on drugs before meeting their handlers.
“Trauma is the number one gateway for drug addiction,” she pointed out. “People have a reason to self-medicate. When there’s that vulnerability, traffickers will take advantage of that.”
In 2016, 91 percent of survivors were arrested. The organization is hoping through training, law enforcement officers will help the offenders admit that they’re victims of trafficking.
“We need to change the lens on how offenders see law enforcement,” Martin pointed out. “They cut them off, thinking they’re going to be treated like criminals anyway.
“No, we’re all human. We need to have that open communication in a restorative way and see how we can connect with the individuals so we can open up that dialogue a little better.
“We hope that if they are a victim of something, they’ll come out and say it.”
The organization would like them to do assessments on human trafficking when they book offenders.
“We can start working with them while they’re still serving for their criminal offense,” she explained.
She added, “We want to give them the resources they need so they don’t end up in the hands of their traffickers.”
Martin is excited to form new partnerships in order to assist survivors statewide.
In Uinta County, a tattoo artist has volunteered to cover up brandings on trafficking survivors.
“She’s willing to do it pro-bono,” Martin said. “She’s going to close the curtains, lock the doors and close up shop to the public to give them space and privacy as they’re doing their cover-ups.”
“We’re going to work towards ensuring the best practices as well as meeting the survivor’s needs,” she said.
Their focus is the I-80 corridor. Most of the survivors they’ve come in contact with has been from Uinta County.
“We’re in the right spot because it just takes us a couple of hours to get to the survivor – we don’t want them to wait for 24 hours.”
According to Martin, it takes about a dozen times for the survivor to get away from the trafficker.
“But if they know they have resources out there, they’ll realize that there are people who care about them.”
Recently, a survivor contacted Martin regarding her new beginnings.
“She said, ‘Christal, I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. You saved my life.
“For her to say ‘you saved my life’ wasn’t about me. I just gave her the tools to continue that path. Now she has a life again. She feels free for the first time in a long time. That’s what’s important.”
Sweetwater Against Trafficking is an organization that educates the community on the dangers of child grooming, sexual exploitation and human trafficking through restorative justice and community outreach.