ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College Theater wasn’t the only collegiate performing arts venue that went dark since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
For a while they live-streamed performances but it wasn’t as influential as it would have been if the performances were in-person.
Soon, performers were allowed to entertain a live audience but the restrictions hadn’t been lifted yet.
“We had plans to do this production last year but because of the restrictions, we just didn’t want to do it,” said Stephen Cramer, assistance professor of musical theater at Western. “This production is all about being close. It wasn’t going to work without physical contact.
“I didn’t want to do it unless I was able to do it right!”
Cramer also pointed out that "it wouldn’t have worked if the cast was masked up."
At last, the restrictions had been lifted. It was time to celebrate.
The cast is letting “their hair down” and kicking the season off with “Footloose.”
The performers agree “it’s a giant step to perform again after the shutdown” but they’re happy the lights are on again. In the song, “I’m Free,” they are reminded of how lucky they are to have the opportunity to perform in-person again.
“Just being able to go to live shows and being in a live show is wonderful,” said Duncan Elder, who plays Reverend Shaw Moore. “Coming back makes us stronger than ever.
“It’s an extra boost of passion.”
Kaley Sikora, who plays Ariel Moore, concurred.
“The shutdown made me realize how much I love theater,” Sikora expressed. “When it was gone, I didn’t have anything else to do.
“Theater is my livelihood! It’s something I’ve done for years.”
“Now that we’re back, I hope they feel the power of live theater,” Elder shared.
Many performances deliver valuable lessons. “Footloose” is no exception.
According to Associate Professor of Musical Theater and Voice Eric DeLora, “the beauty of this story is about a generation gap but it’s all about learning from each other through better communication.
“By listening to each other, we can accomplish more.”
He added, “Because we were isolated, we lost some physical connection but this performance reminds us to be opened to a new point of view and be more accepting.”
Cramer said, “Yes, the music is great, it’s fun, the performers do an outstanding job but there’s a real message in this performance and that’s what I like most about it.”
Elijah Kropf, who plays Ren McCormack, hopes those who don’t attend a live performance regularly will realize how “theater can move them.”
Payton Stewart plays Willard Hewitt, Ren’s new friend.
“I started theater when I was eight years old through BOSCES,” he explained. “My mom had to convince me to do it every year until I was twelve.
“One night, my mom noticed and pointed out that I had the biggest smile on my face after jumping off stage to mingle with the audience members.”
At that moment, Stewart realized that “theater is his happiness.”
Stewart mentioned that one of the take-a-ways from the performance is “not giving up on what you believe in” and “sticking to your guns.”
“Staying strong in your convictions is equally important. It’s a hard balance but an important lesson.”
According to Cramer, ticket sales have been very high so far.
“I don’t remember a show pre-selling the way this show has,” he shared. “Theater supporters are thrilled to see this in person.”
Those who haven’t seen “Footloose” at Western Theater yet can still attend on the following dates:
-Saturday, November 6th at 7:30 p.m.
-Friday, November 12 that 7:30 p.m.
-Saturday, November 13th at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Free admission to Western students, faculty and staff with identification.